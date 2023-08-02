Cadence Bank Supports Local Boys & Girls Clubs Across Its Nine-State Southeast Footprint

HOUSTON and TUPELO, Miss., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is proud to announce its support for local Boys and Girls Clubs (Club) through a series of volunteering initiatives taking place from July 24, 2023 through August 4, 2023, across the Southeast.

As part of the bank's commitment to community engagement and youth empowerment, Cadence teammates will support the organization four different ways in local markets:

Read a Book to Youth - Cadence teammates will read a book to a group of Club members (children in kindergarten through second grades). The books will focus on aspects of financial literacy.

- Cadence teammates will read a book to a group of Club members (children in kindergarten through second grades). The books will focus on aspects of financial literacy. Present a Financial Education Workshop - Cadence volunteers will present a workshop to Club members (children in third grade through twelfth grade), providing the students with a structured understanding of banking 101.

- Cadence volunteers will present a workshop to Club members (children in third grade through twelfth grade), providing the students with a structured understanding of banking 101. Organize School Supply Collection Boxes - Cadence branches will organize and set up a collection box for school supplies. The items to be collected include loose-leaf paper, binders, pencils and composition notebooks.

- Cadence branches will organize and set up a collection box for school supplies. The items to be collected include loose-leaf paper, binders, pencils and composition notebooks. Distribution of School Supplies - Cadence volunteers will distribute the collected school supplies for youth at the local Club within the volunteer window, July 24 to August 4 .

Volunteering efforts like this benefit the community and provide invaluable personal and professional development opportunities for individuals. By actively participating in these initiatives, Cadence teammates will have the chance to make a difference in the lives of young people and contribute to the overall growth and development of the community. Financial literacy is critical to helping youth learn to manage money effectively to become financially stable and independent adults and contributing members of society.

"Cadence is deeply committed to financial literacy education and youth empowerment, demonstrated by our ongoing support for organizations like the Boys and Girls Clubs across our footprint. We believe in equal opportunities for all children and encourage our teammates to volunteer and mentor, fostering personal connections," states Dan Rollins, chairman and CEO of Cadence Bank. "Our vision to help people, companies and communities prosper means supporting youth in becoming influential leaders and change-makers. We continually adapt and improve our strategies to meet evolving community needs, with the ultimate goal to create a stronger, more prosperous society for generations to come."

Boys and Girls Clubs of America is a renowned organization dedicated to providing a safe and positive environment for young people. By offering a wide range of programs and activities, the organization aims to enhance the lives of children and help them reach their full potential.

The initiative between Cadence and the local Boys and Girls Clubs will take place in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas.

For more information about Cadence Bank's commitment to community engagement, please visit CadenceBank.com.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a leading regional banking franchise with approximately $50 billion in assets and over 350 branch locations across the South and Texas. Cadence provides consumers, businesses and corporations with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. Cadence is committed to a culture of respect, diversity and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

SOURCE Cadence Bank