Cadence Connects 2024: Signature Event Unites the Best in Luxury Travel

"Relationships are the backbone of our community, and Cadence Connects focuses on nurturing these valued connections," says Elisa Pak, Vice President of Marketing + Partnerships. "Our event offers advisors and partners the opportunity to go deeper, creating bonds that help their businesses thrive with the ultimate goal of curating unparalleled travel experiences for clients."

Cadence Connects features insightful panels and engaging discussions with noted industry leaders such as Matthew Upchurch, CEO of Virtuoso, Ashish Sanghrajka, President of Big Five Tours & Expeditions, and Alan Fuerstman, CEO of Montage International. Attendees will also hear from Tia Graham, founder of Arrive at Happy, to gain insights on cultivating positive work environments.

Additionally, attendees will get up close and personal with Wendy Burk, Cadence's CEO and visionary founder, through an intimate Q&A. Tailored 1:1 appointments pair advisors with top luxury travel providers for intimate business reviews and discovery conversations, all designed to connect individuals and foster lasting bonds that extend well beyond this event.

Wendy Burk sums it up best: "Cadence Connects is more than just an event - it's the embodiment of our dedication to care for our cherished community. People will always be at the heart of our business. Everyone present is here for the same reason – to build and grow together."

ABOUT CADENCE TRAVEL

Cadence is an award-winning, internationally recognized travel company dedicated to the art of taking better care of people —their clients, employees, and partners alike. Recently recognized on the 2023 Travel Weekly Power List and among the world's first Forbes Travel Guide-endorsed travel agencies, Cadence offers curated and customizable solutions for every travel need. As a valued member of Virtuoso and Tzell, Cadence powers a worldwide network of 160+ independent luxury travel advisors who plan one-of-a-kind experiences that are simply unforgettable.

