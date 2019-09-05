Cadence Education Announces Company-Wide Giving Initiative with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 5 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Education, LLC ("Cadence"), one of the largest providers of early childhood education with schools across North America, announced the continuation of its company-wide participation in St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® Trike-A-Thon fundraising program. During the annual St. Jude Trike-A-Thon, funds collected by Cadence schools will go to support the research and treatment of childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Each school will be hosting an event during September with a week-long program where kids learn safety skills while raising funds to ensure that no family ever receives a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.

Cadence has already raised over $400,000 for St Jude in years past with a goal of reaching over $650,000 with this year's events. Cadence offers parents peace of mind by giving children an exceptional education every fun-filled day in a place as nurturing as home. Schools serve children aged 6 weeks to 12 years in most locations with programs for infants, toddlers, preschool, PreK, and before and after school care. The involvement with St. Jude is largely tied to the mission of Cadence itself; providing a fun and educational experience while instilling the values of kindness and community. Kindness is a foundation of the Cadence culture and a key part of the curriculum through its Kind Child Program.

"We are honored to partner with St Jude's Children's Hospital for such a great and meaningful cause, and one that has made a huge difference in the lives of so many children, including many Cadence Education families. Our teachers, Directors, and support staff are motivated to reach our goal of $500,000 in total this year," states Jeff May, Chief Marketing Officer of Cadence Education. "Last year we were awarded St. Jude Trike-a-Thon Partner of the Year; we couldn't be prouder of that accomplishment."

For more information on how to contribute to the Cadence Education fundraising efforts to St Jude's Trike-A-Thon please go to www.cadence-education.com to find the location closest to you.

