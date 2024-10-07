CADENCE USHERS IN NEW ERA OF TRAVEL TECHNOLOGY

LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks a monumental milestone for Cadence as they proudly launch TripSuite, one of the industry's most innovative technology platforms. This comprehensive mid- to back-office solution integrates CRM and streamlines commission tracking, payouts, and accounting processes.

A JOURNEY OF INNOVATION AND EXCELLENCE

As they approach their 30th anniversary, this Forbes-Endorsed travel agency continues to stay ahead of the game. Cadence has consistently prioritized innovation, empowering their teams with essential tools needed to remain at the forefront of the industry.

This year, the momentum has been palpable. Cadence was featured on Travel Weekly's Power List for the second consecutive year, was recently nominated for Virtuoso's Respected Agency Culture, and has earned recognition as one of San Diego's "Best Places to Work" for the seventh consecutive year.

"Our differentiators always have been and always will be care and support - technically and emotionally," stated Wendy Burk, CEO. This commitment to their partners, clients, and internal teams exemplifies their core values. "We are your flight attendants in a proverbial first-class cabin. We will hold your hands as much as you need. We are going forward together and not leaving anyone behind."

INTRODUCING TRIPSUITE

Cadence's collaboration with TripSuite has been remarkable, with representatives from every facet of the business working hand-in-hand, feature by feature, issue by issue, solution by solution. Created to enhance internal processes and provide advisors with advanced technology and resources, this evolution allows more time to focus on what truly matters – crafting personalized luxury travel experiences.

TripSuite CEO, Jacey Jones, expressed her excitement about the partnership, stating, "We're thrilled to collaborate with the incredible team at Cadence who share our vision for what a tech-forward agency should look like. Consolidating legacy systems into a single AI-powered platform not only drives efficiency but enables new and innovative client experiences."

ABOUT CADENCE

Cadence is an award-winning, internationally recognized travel company dedicated to the art of taking better care of people - clients, employees, and partners alike. As one of the world's first Forbes Travel Guide-endorsed travel agencies, Cadence offers curated and customizable solutions for every travel need. As a valued member of Virtuoso and Tzell, Cadence powers a worldwide network of 180+ independent luxury travel advisors.

Learn more about Cadence at www.cadencetravel.com or contact [email protected]

SOURCE Cadence Travel