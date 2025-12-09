Cadent Acquires YouTube Innovator VuePlanner to Redefine Total Video Activation

With VuePlanner, Cadent enables advertisers to engage audiences across all screens as part of a

Total Video strategy, unified across linear, CTV and YouTube.

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadent, a predictive advertising company and a portfolio company of Novacap, today announced that it has acquired VuePlanner, a leader in YouTube video ad planning, optimization, and measurement. With this acquisition, Cadent expands its capabilities, giving advertisers broader access to high-value video inventory to attract any unique audience across any unique format—with a single, end-to-end platform.

Cadent Acquires VuePlanner

"This acquisition fortifies Cadent's commitment to building a truly unified platform, one that reflects today's converged media landscape and evolving consumption habits," said Nick Troiano, CEO, Cadent. "With VuePlanner, Cadent is the only platform that enables advertisers to activate YouTube's premium creator inventory alongside linear and CTV. Now, for the first time, advertisers can take a Total Video approach to engaging any audience across any format."

With VuePlanner, Cadent taps into the world's biggest video platform, harnessing contextual signals and powerful audience intelligence to deliver greater value for advertisers. With over 62% of US internet users using YouTube daily, Cadent clients will now have access to one of the biggest ad ecosystems on the market, seamlessly integrating YouTube budget and activations into one total strategy.

VuePlanner is an innovative media intelligence platform—powered by a blend of AI and expert curation—that improves YouTube campaign performance through precise content identification, quality scoring, advanced predictive targeting, and pre-bid transparency. As one of seven companies in the YouTube Measurement Program, VuePlanner gives advertisers privileged access to scale high-intent environments, reach quality audiences, and validate results through independent measurement across premium YouTube content and creators—delivering differentiated ease and efficiency.

Headquartered in New York, VuePlanner is led by co-founder John Cobb. All VuePlanner employees will be integrated into Cadent's operations, with Cobb joining as EVP & GM, Cadent VuePlanner.

"YouTube has become a premium destination for curated video, creating powerful new ways for brands to reach and engage audiences across every screen," said Cobb. "In a multiscreen world, meeting viewers where they watch is critical. Now, Cadent enables advertisers to seamlessly activate YouTube within a broader Total Video strategy."

This acquisition continues Cadent's focus on overall company growth, valuation and market scale in 2025. Last month, the company announced closing the Upfront with double-digit growth, driven by advertisers leaning further on converged media. This summer, Cadent expanded its market-leading predictive advertising capabilities by unifying its advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) infrastructure on Google Cloud, delivering on advertisers' asks for faster and more robust modeling, insights, and automation.

