Cadent Appoints Chief People Officer and SVP of Marketing to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth

Experienced executives Kim Tingler and Daniella Krieger enhance media technology leadership

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadent, the predictive advertising company, today announced the appointments of Kim Tingler as Chief People Officer and Daniella Krieger as Senior Vice President of Marketing, further strengthening the company's leadership team as it scales its organization and go-to-market strategy to meet the increasing market demand for its advertising solutions.

"As Cadent enters its next phase of growth, strengthening both our people strategy and our go-to-market leadership is essential to how we execute," said Nick Troiano, CEO of Cadent. "Kim brings deep experience building cultures that help organizations grow with intention, while Daniella has a proven ability to translate complex technology into clear, compelling value for the market. Together, they position Cadent to better serve advertisers, agencies, and partners as demand for predictive, full-funnel advertising continues to accelerate."

Tingler's appointment marks a strategic expansion of Cadent's executive team, underscoring the company's commitment to putting people and culture at the center of a strong, scalable organization built for long-term growth. Krieger's addition reinforces Cadent's commitment to sharpening its brand, market presence, and product narrative as adoption of its unified, predictive platform continues to accelerate.

Tingler brings more than 15 years of experience leading people strategy, organizational transformation, and culture development across high-growth media and technology companies. Most recently, she served as SVP of People and Culture at Rokt, setting the strategic direction and the agenda for the People Function. Prior, she was the SVP of HR for A+E Networks, and spent over a decade at NBCU supporting the Advertising Sales and Marketing teams. Throughout her career, Tingler has partnered closely with executive teams to build high-performance organizations and growth-oriented cultures, developing the next generation of leaders while scaling with intention. In her role as CPO of Cadent, Tingler will ensure the organization is well-structured and equipped to support both business expansion and employee success.

"As Cadent continues to grow, building an organization that is intentional about how it develops, supports, and empowers its people is critical," said Tingler. "My focus is making sure our leaders, teams and culture evolve in step with the business so we can increase performance, engagement, and impact over the long term."

Krieger joins Cadent with more than 17 years of experience leading brand, product, and go-to-market marketing across ad tech and digital media. As SVP of Marketing, she will oversee brand and product marketing and play a central role in articulating Cadent's value proposition to the industry. Prior to Cadent, Krieger served as SVP of U.S. Marketing at MiQ, where she led the go-to-market strategy for MiQ Sigma, the company's AI-powered programmatic advertising platform, while building and overseeing U.S. product and brand marketing teams.

"Innovation, especially AI, is transforming advertising at unprecedented speed. While this has created more advanced solutions for our clients, it has also made differentiation more critical," said Krieger. "I'm excited to join Cadent, bringing a unified platform to market that cuts through that complexity and elevates the company's narrative, market perception, and platform's strengths into clear, differentiated value for our clients."

Following strong momentum since Cadent's platform unification and continued accelerated innovation including the recent acquisition of VuePlanner, Cadent's new executive hires join at a perfect moment to ignite further growth. Today, more than 1,500 advertisers and agencies rely on Cadent to deliver measurable outcomes across platforms.

About Cadent

Every day, Cadent ignites 200 billion connections between brands, publishers, and consumers through our predictive advertising platform. With 22,000 AI-driven models, we orchestrate outcomes on all platforms consumers are on, across all media they consume, and at all stages of their journey. With a transparent, unified platform, we connect directly with hundreds of premium partners to drive measurable advertising outcomes across all screens. Learn more at www.cadent.com.

SOURCE Cadent