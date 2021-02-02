Cadent Announces Expansion of TV Identity Graph Partnership with Premion

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadent, the advanced TV platform company, announced today an expansion of its long-standing agreement with Premion, an industry-leading premium CTV/OTT advertising platform for regional and local advertisers. Under the terms of the new agreement, Cadent Viewer Graph, Cadent's proprietary and cookieless matching technology, will unify audiences across Premion's inventory of branded networks and providers so that advertisers can activate cross-screen campaigns against custom segments.

Identity graph technology is only as good as its accuracy – including its match rates, scale, data quality and resolution. Cadent Viewer Graph uses patented technology, as well as a combination of first- and third-party data, to connect multiple TV devices back to viewing households, enabling TV advertisers to deduplicate and map any audience segment to television with minimal drop-off and maximum reach, as well as industry-leading resolution and match rates.

Cadent Advanced TV Platform will provide Premion with a complete suite of audience solutions and tools, including first-party data onboarding, audience building, insights, analytics, reporting, and campaign deployment. Advertiser CRM files will be securely onboarded for direct matching with all the consumer TV devices within Cadent Viewer Graph's 104 million household graph, allowing Premion to activate an advertiser's first-party data and create unique datasets for targeting and lookalike modeling.

Premion will leverage Cadent's proprietary, location-based, syndicated audience data as its primary dataset for targeting purposes. In addition, Premion will have access to other third-party behavioral datasets from leading data partners within Cadent's Data Marketplace to help advertisers build a fully comprehensive view of their audiences. Once these highly accurate audiences are created, Premion advertisers can leverage Cadent platform's deployment tools to seamlessly activate an audience across multiple publishers. Premion will gain powerful TV insights that let advertisers drill down into audience composition by behavioral attributes including demo, geo, age and gender. Post campaign, analytics and reporting tools will offer deeper insights for Premion's advertiser customers on what worked, what didn't work and why.

"True audience-based targeting tied to real-world business outcomes is critical for marketers today," said Tom Cox, President, Premion. "Our agreement with Cadent allows us to better understand the value of our audiences so that we can provide best-in-class solutions to advertisers."

"For years, Cadent and Premion have partnered to bring incredible, innovative OTT solutions to market," said Tim Jenkins, EVP, Head of Audience & Identity Solutions, Cadent. "Through this new agreement, we can enable Premion's advertisers to unlock even greater value from their OTT campaigns by helping them unify disparate media audiences and get a more complete picture of how to best reach their target households."

About Premion



Launched in 2016 by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), Premion is an industry-leading premium CTV/OTT advertising platform for regional and local advertisers. Gray Television Inc. acquired a minority stake in Premion in 2020. With directly-sourced inventory from 125+ premium publishers, Premion delivers transparency and brand safety, making it easy for advertisers to target and reach engaged audiences at scale. For more information, visit www.premion.com.

About Cadent

Cadent powers the evolution of TV brand advertising. Cadent provides marketers, agencies, operators, and media owners with data-driven solutions for buying and selling TV advertising. By connecting brands with national TV audiences across cable, broadcast and OTT, Cadent's technology improves efficiencies and boosts the results of linear, addressable, and cross-screen campaigns. For more information, visit http://www.cadent.tv or follow @CadentTV.

