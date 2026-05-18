Cadent Becomes One of the First Audience Activation Platforms Available in Gemini Enterprise

Gemini Enterprise customers gain direct, conversational access to Cadent's predictive advertising intelligence, delivering faster insights and easier activation through leading-edge AI technology

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadent, the predictive advertising company, today announced it is one of the first platforms to be embedded in Gemini Enterprise, marking the next major step in its AI-driven advertising operations. Gemini Enterprise customers are able to access Cadent's advertising intelligence through a conversational interface. Customers get instant answers from their campaign data through an experience as simple and intuitive as the everyday consumer technology experience.

Video demonstration of Cadent’s AI-powered programmatic advertising platform, showcasing campaign optimization workflows, automated insights, and Gemini-integrated tools designed to improve media performance and operational efficiency. Speed Speed Cadent’s AI-powered Campaign Agent interface within Gemini Enterprise, demonstrating real-time campaign monitoring, automated issue detection, optimization recommendations, and conversational workflow support for programmatic advertising teams.

An integrated access model brings Cadent's specialized advertising intelligence into Gemini Enterprise workflows, designed for compatibility with the way agencies and brands actually work - fast triage, constant optimization and tight decision windows. Instead of opening several tools, exporting reports and manually identifying what needs attention related to advertising campaign management, users can ask Gemini Enterprise questions such as:

Can you show me the campaigns that need action today?

Which line items are under-pacing and why?

Do we have creative fatigue risk anywhere, and what should we do next?

What previously took hours of platform navigation is now handled by a few high-impact prompts.

"In digital advertising, some chase what's new, but we focus on what works – delivering innovation that drives real results," said Eoin Townsend, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Cadent. "Our commitment to building specialized, cutting-edge AI is about giving clients fundamentally better ways to manage performance, surface risk and drive growth. The industry has trained teams to spend their mornings logging into multiple systems, reconciling data and chasing down issues after performance has already degraded. Cadent flips that paradigm. Delivering our intelligence combines advanced AI with intuitive access that accelerates the path to action and empowers campaign teams to operate at the speed of the business, not the speed of the dashboard."

Specialized language models built in Cadent are paired with Gemini models to bring Cadent's campaign intelligence into the tools enterprise teams increasingly use to run their ad campaigns. Cadent's operative AI leverages Google Cloud capabilities including Gemini Enterprise and Google's Gemini models via Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform and has been built to meet enterprise expectations around privacy, authentication and secure access. Cadent has rebuilt core elements of its client-facing experience and developed custom AI agents capable of analyzing thousands of campaigns, line items, and targeting criteria across billions of data points for unparalleled optimization.

"Cadent is moving the advertising industry beyond dashboards and into an agentic era where AI tools can drive immediate business impact," said Sam Sebastian, Vice President, North America Regions, Google Cloud. "By embedding its advertising intelligence directly into Gemini Enterprise, Cadent is helping enable marketers to move from complex data analysis to confident action quickly."

This release extends Cadent's AI operating model and builds on the already exceptional outcomes from Cadent's collaboration with Google Cloud, including a 200% increase in campaign resolution, 35% increase in campaign ROAS and platform issue resolution in under 12 minutes.

Initial customer activations began in 2026. Onboarding includes a collaborative data integration process to ensure seamless connectivity and is tailored to each customer's enterprise environment.

About Cadent

Every day, Cadent ignites 200 billion connections between brands, publishers, and consumers through our predictive advertising platform. With 22,000 AI-driven models, we orchestrate outcomes on all platforms consumers are on, across all media they consume, and at all stages of their journey. With a transparent, unified platform, we connect directly with hundreds of premium partners to drive measurable advertising outcomes across all screens. Learn more at www.Cadent.com.

SOURCE Cadent