Predictive Advertising Leader Cadent Ignites Next Phase of Growth with Appointment of Taly El-Zmetr as Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadent, the predictive advertising company, today announced the appointment of Taly El-Zmetr to the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. This strategic move highlights Cadent's rapid evolution and market growth, coupled with its commitment to enhance operational scale and enterprise-level client service.

Taly's appointment is a clear indicator of Cadent's commitment to building a robust operational framework that supports its expanding footprint. She will be responsible for strengthening the strategic alignment of solutions, operations, and partnerships across Cadent, ensuring seamless integration of data, inventory, and measurement for the world's largest advertisers.

"As we continue to unify advertising, the complexity of our partnerships requires a new level of operational excellence. Bringing Taly on board is a pivotal moment for Cadent. We are not just adding a role; we're making a definitive statement about our future," said Nick Troiano, CEO of Cadent. "Taly's proven leadership in building and scaling client-centric operations at world-class organizations will be a competitive advantage, ensuring our execution is as innovative as our technology."

Taly brings over 25 years of experience leading global strategy and operations. In her most recent role as Vice President of Operations and Client Services at Walmart Connect, she was instrumental in developing the operational engine that supported a period of explosive growth. Her experience in scaling the operational infrastructure at the retail media giant is directly applicable to Cadent's mission of providing sophisticated, high-performance outcomes. Previously, she held senior leadership roles at Condé Nast and Pandora, leading international expansion, unifying global client services teams, and building scalable systems to support evolving advertising models.

"Cadent has a unique and powerful position in the advertising ecosystem, with technology that seamlessly unifies the complexities of today's campaign execution," said Taly. "I'm thrilled to join at a time when the company is architecting its next stage of scale. My experience in building a world-class operational and client-centric foundation not only supports but accelerates Cadent's ability to deliver on its promises to clients and partners."

Every day, Cadent ignites 200 billion connections between brands, publishers, and consumers through our predictive advertising platform. With 22,000 AI-driven models, we orchestrate outcomes on all platforms consumers are on, across all media they consume, and at all stages of their journey. With a transparent, unified platform, we connect directly with hundreds of premium partners to drive measurable advertising outcomes across all screens. Learn more at www.cadent.com.

