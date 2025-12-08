Cadent Collaborates with Google Cloud to Bring Data-Driven Intelligence to Advertisers, Delivering 200 Percent Increase in Campaign Resolution

New AI operating model has increased campaign return on ad spend (ROAS) by 35 percent while reducing platform issue resolution to under 12 minutes

NEW YORK and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadent, the predictive advertising company, and Google Cloud today announced an expanded collaboration using Google Cloud's advanced AI capabilities, including Gemini Enterprise, to enhance Cadent's business operations, product development, and client service.

In the omnichannel advertising industry, marketers and agencies spend hours each day on tactical work like identifying target audiences, reviewing campaign performance, and trying to predict outcomes within tight decision windows. This manual effort redirects focus from what agencies do best: delivering the strategic guidance and business-driving insights their clients depend on.

Cadent's integration of Google Cloud's AI to develop an AI operating model unlocks a unified approach to enhancing business transformation, building stronger data foundations, and delivering inventory-first strategies. The AI operating model, designed for both internal and external use, leverages Gemini Enterprise to enhance employee productivity, and Gemini models via Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform and Agent Development Kit to increase campaign success rates for clients. This enables the following benefits:

Product innovation : Cadent rebuilt its client-facing platform and developed custom AI agents that are able to analyze thousands of campaigns, line items, and target criteria, across billions of data points. Cadent's new model has eliminated hours of effort for clients, driving a 200 percent increase in campaign resolution time, a 35 percent increase in campaign ROAS, and platform issue resolution in under 12 minutes.

: Cadent rebuilt its client-facing platform and developed custom AI agents that are able to analyze thousands of campaigns, line items, and target criteria, across billions of data points. Cadent's new model has eliminated hours of effort for clients, driving a 200 percent increase in campaign resolution time, a 35 percent increase in campaign ROAS, and platform issue resolution in under 12 minutes. Employee productivity: Cadent deployed Gemini Enterprise to its 600 employees, focusing on high-impact use cases. Activating AI across the workforce, Cadent achieved a 75 percent adoption rate in 90 days, with the model generating 90,000 interactions. This led to a substantial productivity impact, realizing employee time savings of more than 3,000 hours. Furthermore, specific AI agents were created to support go-to-market (GTM) teams with RFI generation, campaign planning, and sales prospecting, by grounding AI on corporate data systems like Confluence and Salesforce.

"We are focused on creating true business transformation, not simply adopting new technology," said Eoin Townsend, chief product and technology officer, Cadent. "Our people-first, impact-focused, and data-driven AI platform strategy is delivering real value for our clients and teams. Cadent has always been known for using technology to solve complex advertising challenges. We're committed to applying this mindset to address the opportunities that AI presents with tools that meet that same high bar."

"Cadent has demonstrated how focusing on the business problem first, and leveraging a strong data foundation, yields significant results when deploying AI-native architecture," said Sam Sebastian, vice president, North America Regions, Google Cloud. "This integrated approach is delivering tangible value for Cadent's employees through time savings and accelerating product innovation for the company's clients."

The launch of Cadent's AI operating model represents a significant milestone in the ongoing relationship between Cadent and Google Cloud. This latest advancement builds on existing work to unify its advanced AI and machine learning (ML) infrastructure on Google Cloud.

Cadent ignites 200 billion connections between brands, publishers, and consumers through our predictive advertising platform. With 22,000 AI-driven models, we orchestrate outcomes on all platforms consumers are on, across all media they consume, and at all stages of their journey. With a transparent, unified platform, we connect directly with hundreds of premium partners to drive measurable advertising outcomes across all screens.

Google Cloud provides AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

