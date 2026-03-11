CANAL+ and Google Cloud Form Strategic Partnership on AI

CANAL+ will use Google Cloud's AI technology to optimize content recommendations and propel video creativity

PARIS and SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CANAL+ and Google Cloud have today announced a new multi-year partnership focused on artificial intelligence. Starting in June 2026, CANAL+ will deploy Google Cloud's latest generative AI technologies across European and African markets where the CANAL+ App is available, unlocking a new era of creative possibilities for the group.

Tailor‑made entertainment experience with Google Cloud content video indexing

Using Google Cloud's technologies, CANAL+ will accelerate the content video indexing of its extensive content library. The new content classification will provide the global media and entertainment group with an in-depth multimodal database combining sound, video, and text data.

This increased granularity in content classification, will enable smarter, more personalized content recommendations on the homepage of the CANAL+ App, matching each subscriber's preferences according to their viewing habits. This will make it easier than ever for subscribers to discover even more content they love on CANAL+.

CANAL+'s multimodal database of video-content paves the way for a wide range of opportunities - from enhanced content discovery to entirely new business models.

A new creative frontier fueled by innovation and faster experimentation cycles

CANAL+ will also leverage Veo3, Google's new genAI video technology, to provide its production partners and creative teams with tools that will unlock the creative ambitions of their talent, for instance, previsualizing a scene before shooting it or recreating historical moments from a single archival photo.

The partnership guarantees a very secure technical environment, where rights, assets ownership are deeply protected. Using these tools & platform, CANAL+'s partners will have full control of their production and editorial decision, with opportunities to try new approaches while ensuring cost control, thanks to significantly shorter experimentation cycles. This secure technical platform and tools will be made available to production who wish to use it in films supported by CANAL+.

Stéphane Baumier, Chief Technology Officer of CANAL+: "We are pleased to leverage Google Cloud's most advanced AI technologies to drive CANAL+'s technical innovation. Building on a long-standing collaboration with Google, this strategic partnership paves the way for limitless possibilities. Content video indexing for CANAL+ at scale gives the group a significant edge, notably by enabling us to deliver sharper discovery and truly enhanced personalized journeys on the CANAL+ App across all our markets. Creativity is the cornerstone of CANAL+'s content production. We are excited to push creative boundaries by providing creators with tools that enable AI-generated video scenes, impossible to produce using traditional methods."

Matt Renner, President, Chief Revenue Officer - Google Cloud: "The entertainment industry is at a pivotal inflection point where the intersection of creativity and compute power defines market leadership. Our deepened collaboration with CANAL+ is a testament to a shared culture of relentless innovation. By leveraging Google Cloud's generative AI technologies, CANAL+ is not just adopting tools; they are architecting the future of media and fundamentally transforming the entertainment landscape on a global scale."

About CANAL+

Founded as a French subscription -TV channel 40 years ago, CANAL+ is now a global media and entertainment company. On 22 September 2025, CANAL+ confirmed it is in effective control of MultiChoice Group and beginning the integration process. MultiChoice is Africa's leading entertainment platform, offering a wide range of products and services, including DStv, GOtv, Showmax, M-Net, SuperSport, Irdeto, and KingMakers. Together, the new combined group has 40 million subscribers worldwide, operates in over 70 countries and has approximately 17,000 employees.

CANAL+ operates across the entire audio -visual value chain, including production, broadcast, distribution and aggregation. It is home to STUDIOCANAL, a leading film and television studio with worldwide production and distribution capabilities; Dailymotion, major international video platform powered by cutting-edge proprietary technology for video delivery, advertising, and monetisation; CANAL+ Distribution, a production and distribution company specialising in creating and distributing diverse content and channels; and telecommunication services, through GVA in Africa and CANAL+ Telecom in the French overseas jurisdictions and territories.

CANAL+ also has significant equity stakes in Viaplay (the Pay-TV leader in Scandinavia), Viu (a leading OTT platform in Southern Asia) and UGC, a leading French cinema group.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

SOURCE Google Cloud