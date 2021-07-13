Cadent Launches Aperture Platform, Powering A Cross-Screen Multi-Seller Addressable TV Marketplace

Cadent launches first cross-screen, self-service platform for buyers and sellers of addressable TV advertising. Tweet this

"We know buyers are looking for this exact type of solution – one that aligns offerings against common standards and platforms, promotes interoperability, and delivers unified stewardship, measurement standards and great addressable scale," said Kevin Arrix, SVP, DISH Media. "This marketplace provides access to millions of consumers while safeguarding their personal information."

For advertisers, the marketplace is a groundbreaking solution that automates and simplifies the process of planning, buying, and measuring cross-screen addressable TV advertising by bringing scale of execution across multiple providers. Cadent Aperture enables advertisers to directly negotiate private rate cards with suppliers, and plan, buy, and execute campaigns across all partners in the marketplace. The workflow provides users with unified views of budget, pricing, household, and device counts for desired audiences, campaign pacing, and attribution.

For inventory providers, Cadent Aperture automates the activation, sale, delivery, and reporting of addressable TV advertising within a suppliers' footprint. Each inventory owner can manage its own demand relationships, rate cards, orders, yield optimization, and ecosystem partnerships from within their private marketplace on the platform. This means providers can continue to sell their own addressable inventory with more executional ease while providing customers with the benefit of incremental reach from the rest of the marketplace through a neutral platform.

"Today marks an inflection point for the Advanced TV industry. For the first time, advertisers and agencies, networks, and inventory providers have a self-service, independent platform to transact addressable TV advertising across national audiences on any screen. By unifying the needs of the advertiser and the supplier into a transparent, open platform, Cadent Aperture is providing the scale and automation necessary to accelerate the data-driven TV marketplace," said Nick Troiano, CEO of Cadent.

About Cadent

Cadent powers the evolution of TV brand advertising. We provide marketers, agencies, operators, and media owners with data-driven solutions for buying and selling TV advertising. By connecting brands with opportunities across national inventory sources—cable, broadcast, and OTT—our technology improves efficiencies and boosts the results of linear, addressable, and cross-screen campaigns. For more information, visit cadent.tv or follow @CadentTV.

About DISH Media

DISH Media provides advertisers with intelligent solutions to efficiently maximize exposure to desired audiences across DISH TV and SLING TV, while safeguarding consumer personal information. Through innovative platforms like addressable targeting and programmatic buying, viewer measurement tools and access to custom audiences on DISH TV and SLING TV, advertisers employ data-driven, demographically targeted buys that enhance their national media campaigns. Visit media.dish.com.

