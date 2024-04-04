Cadenza Bio, Inc. Appoints Michael A. Panzara, MD, MPH, to its Board of Directors

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadenza Bio, Inc., a pioneering preclinical biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative small-molecule drugs for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS) and other demyelinating and inflammatory diseases, proudly announces the appointment of Michael A. Panzara, MD, MPH, to its esteemed board of directors.

Dr. Panzara brings over 22 years of invaluable biopharmaceutical experience to Cadenza Bio. He currently serves as chief medical officer at Neurvati Neurosciences, a neuroscience-focused biotechnology company working to advance the development of clinical-stage product candidates for neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders. Prior to his role at Neurvati, Dr. Panzara held key leadership positions at Wave Life Sciences, Sanofi, Genzyme, and Biogen, showcasing his deep understanding of neurological disorders and drug development. He also serves on the board of directors of Athira Pharma, Inc., a neurology-focused clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company.

Over his career, Dr. Panzara oversaw development activities and global regulatory approvals for several MS drugs. He served as the head of the Multiple Sclerosis, Neurology, and Ophthalmology Therapeutic Area for Global Development at Sanofi Genzyme, where he oversaw global regulatory approvals of LEMTRADA® (alemtuzumab) and AUBAGIO® (teriflunomide) and was responsible for development strategy and oversight within these therapeutic areas. During his time at Biogen, he served as global clinical lead for the development of TYSABRI® (natalizumab) for MS and managed clinical development activities for all late-stage MS products including AVONEX® (interferon beta-1a), PLEGRIDY® (PEG-interferon beta-1a), and TECFIDERA® (dimethylfumarate).

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Panzara to our board of directors," said Dr. Carol Curtis, chief executive officer of Cadenza Bio. "His extensive experience in developing therapies for MS and other neurological disorders aligns perfectly with our mission at Cadenza Bio. Dr. Panzara's strategic insights and deep understanding of the industry will be invaluable as we continue to advance our innovative drug pipeline and work towards bringing transformative treatments to patients in need."

Dr. Panzara received his undergraduate degree in biology from the University of Pennsylvania and his medical degree from Stanford University School of Medicine. He completed his neurology training at Massachusetts General Hospital and received postdoctoral training in immunology and rheumatology at Brigham and Women's Hospital. Additionally, Dr. Panzara earned his master of public health degree from the Harvard School of Public Health. With Dr. Panzara joining the board of directors, Cadenza Bio is in a stronger position to achieve its goal of developing groundbreaking therapies for MS and other demyelinating and inflammatory diseases.

"I look forward to joining the board of directors at Cadenza Bio at such an exciting time in the growth of the company," said Dr. Panzara. "Their approach in developing innovative dual-action therapeutic agents with neuroprotective and immunomodulatory effects has great potential to significantly expand our ability to address the unmet needs that remain for many MS patients."

For more information about Cadenza Bio and its groundbreaking research, please visit www.cadenza.bio.

About Cadenza Bio, Inc.

Cadenza Bio, Inc. is a preclinical biotechnology company focused on developing innovative small-molecule drugs for the treatment of demyelinating and inflammatory diseases. The company's mission is to break the cycle of disease and transform lives by developing therapies that not only alleviate symptoms but also halt progression, promote repair, and restore quality of life for patients. Cadenza Bio's MS drug pipeline, emerging from a collaboration between leading researchers, demonstrates promising preclinical results and offers hope for patients suffering from these debilitating conditions.

SOURCE Cadenza Bio, Inc.