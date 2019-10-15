CADET® BRAF and BRAF-PLUS now available exclusively through Antech Diagnostics

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Antech Diagnostics, part of Mars Petcare, announced general availability of the CADET® BRAF and BRAF-PLUS cancer diagnostics to its North American veterinary customers. CADET® BRAF and BRAF-PLUS are innovative molecular diagnostic tests, developed by Sentinel Biomedical, which offer a robust, non-invasive approach for veterinarians to detect the most common form of canine bladder, urethral and prostate cancer. Antech, through Antech Molecular Innovations, a joint venture with Sentinel Biomedical, is broadening access to these tests, offering more veterinarians the opportunity to work with pet owners for early detection, treatment and monitoring of response to therapy.

CADET® BRAF is a DNA-based diagnostic test that detects the presence of a single mutation present in 85% of confirmed cases of canine transitional cell carcinoma (TCC), also called urothelial carcinoma (UC). Using state-of-the-art molecular technology, CADET® BRAF uses forensic-level sensitivity to analyze free-catch urine to detect 85% of cases of TCC/UC in a manner that is less expensive and invasive than current alternate methods. CADET® BRAF PLUS detects DNA copy number changes and is used for dogs with clinical signs of TCC/UC that are not associated with a BRAF mutation, increasing the overall sensitivity to detect a TCC/UC to over 95% for eligible samples.

"CADET® BRAF and BRAF-PLUS were developed through robust research and the expertise of leading genetics and oncology experts," said Matthew Breen, Ph.D., North Carolina State University distinguished professor and president of Sentinel Biomedical. "Our goal in developing these state of the art tests was to provide a reliable and non-invasive way for veterinarians to detect TCC/UC earlier in the course of the disease. Providing an opportunity to expedite intervention could have a significant impact on survival and quality of life for dogs and pet owners facing this devastating diagnosis."

This year, TCC/UC will impact around 80,000 dogs in the United States. The disease affects the bladder, urethra and kidneys of male and female dogs and also the prostate of males. Symptoms include straining to urinate, repeated frequent attempts to urinate, blood in the urine and repeated bacterial infection. While TCC/UC can affect any breed of domestic dog, several are considered at higher risk. These breeds include the American Eskimo dog, Australian cattle dog, Australian shepherd, beagle, bichon frise, border collie, Parson Russell terrier, Lhasa apso, rat terrier, Russell terrier, Scottish terrier, Shetland sheepdog, West Highland white terrier and wire fox terrier.

"Antech is offering innovative prognostic and diagnostic assays to guide care pathways with the goal of improving outcomes," said Dr. Scott Moroff, vice president and chief scientific officer, Antech Diagnostics. "Last month, we introduced RenalTech, a radically innovative method to predict chronic kidney disease in cats up to two years before onset of clinical signs by harnessing AI and machine learning. This month, we bring the CADET® BRAF/BRAF PLUS assay, the industry's first liquid biopsy, to our veterinary clients. This first-of-its-kind technology brings the power of molecular diagnostics to achieve accurate and early diagnosis of TCC/UCC."

