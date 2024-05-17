Cadiz Posts Inaugural Corporate Overview Investor Call Materials to Investor Relations Website

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI / CDZIP) ("Cadiz" or the "Company"), a California water solutions company, today announced that the webcast replay of its Corporate Overview Investor Call held on Thursday, May 16, 2024, as well as the accompanying investor presentation and the call's full transcript, including the question and answer session, are now accessible on the Company's Investor Relations Website.

The Cadiz Corporate Overview Investor Call served as the debut investor event for Chairman and CEO, Susan Kennedy, who was appointed to lead the Company in January 2024. In her presentation, Ms. Kennedy provided an introduction to Today's Cadiz and its diversified water solutions - a combination of water supply, storage, conveyance and treatment assets.

Interested parties may access the Corporate Overview Investor Call Materials through the following links:

About Cadiz, Inc.

Founded in 1983, Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) is a California water solutions company dedicated to providing access to clean, reliable and affordable water for people through a unique combination of water supply, storage, pipeline and treatment solutions. With 45,000 acres of land in California, 2.5 million acre-feet of water supply, 220 miles of pipeline assets and the most cost-effective water treatment filtration technology in the industry, Cadiz offers a full suite of solutions to address the impacts of climate change on clean water access.

For more information, please visit https://www.cadizinc.com.

