CAE and TKMS sign teaming agreement to pursue the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project (CPSP)

The Teaming Agreement establishes a framework for cooperation between CAE and TKMS in support of the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project (CPSP).

The Teaming Agreement also provides a basis for exploring additional international and export opportunities involving training and simulation components.

MONTREAL, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – CAE today announced a teaming agreement with TKMS in support of TKMS's pursuit of the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project (CPSP).

The teaming agreement partnership brings together TKMS's proven submarine design and construction expertise with CAE's global leadership in simulation‑based training and mission‑system support to serve the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN).

Under this teaming agreement, CAE will support TKMS's bid to deliver a comprehensive, long-term training and sustainment capability tailored to the Royal Canadian Navy's future submarine fleet. It will closely replicate real‑world submarine operations to ensure crews develop the confidence and expertise needed for mission success.

"CAE is proud to stand with TKMS as Canada moves forward on its next generation of submarine capability," said Matt Bromberg, President and CEO, CAE. "Submarine operations demand precision, teamwork and absolute readiness. Our core responsibility is to give Royal Canadian Navy crews training that reflects the pressure and complexity they will face at sea. CAE has spent decades preparing naval teams around the world through advanced simulation and mission-ready training. We bring that experience and a strong commitment to Canadian industry and to this partnership. Together, we are strengthening the RCN's readiness and supporting Canada's long-term security."

"Training is a critical pillar of operational effectiveness for modern naval forces," said Oliver Burkhard, CEO, TKMS. "Through this agreement with CAE, we are strengthening our ability to deliver an integrated and sustainable training solution as part of Canada's Patrol Submarine Project. We value CAE's global expertise in simulation and training technologies and look forward to deepening our cooperation in support of Canada's submarine program."

As a trusted defence partner to Canada and its allies, CAE is committed to supporting Canada's sovereign submarine capability and strengthening the resilience of Canadian industry. The teaming agreement between CAE and TKMS aims to ensure that the Royal Canadian Navy has the advanced capabilities required to safeguard Canadians and protect Canada's vast coastline and Arctic interests. The teaming agreement establishes a strong, innovation‑driven partnership that supports Canada's long‑term submarine readiness and reinforces its ability to operate confidently in an increasingly complex maritime environment.

As part of this joint effort, CAE is also identified as a strategic partner in support of TKMS engagements more broadly, in connection with international and export subsurface and surface naval programs that include training and simulation components.

About TKMS

TKMS is one of the world's leading naval companies with more than 9,100 employees (including temporary workers) at three shipyards in Kiel, Wismar and Itajaí (Brazil), and with locations worldwide. The company is active as a systems supplier for submarines and naval surface vessels as well as for maritime electronics and security technologies. Around 3,300 employees work at the Kiel site, making it the largest shipyard location in Germany. 185 years of history and the constant striving for improvement allow the company to set new standards time and time again. TKMS offers its customers worldwide tailored solutions to meet the highly complex challenges of a changing world. The driving forces behind this innovative energy are the company's employees, who shape the future of TKMS with passion and commitment every day.

More information at: www.tkmsgroup.com

About CAE

At CAE, we exist to make the world safer. We deliver cutting-edge training, simulation, and critical operations solutions to prepare aviation professionals and defence forces for the moments that matter. Every day, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators, and defence and security personnel to perform at their best and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with approximately 13,000 employees at around 240 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. For nearly 80 years, CAE has been at the forefront of innovation, consistently seeking to set the standard by delivering excellence in high-fidelity flight simulators and training solutions, while embedding sustainability at the heart of everything we do. By harnessing technology and enhancing human performance, we strive to be the trusted partner in advancing safety and mission readiness—today and tomorrow.

