CAE announces executive changes to support Defense & Security transformation and accelerate growth

Pascal Grenier appointed President, Defense & Security

MONTREAL, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – CAE Inc. (CAE or the Company) today announced senior leadership changes that support the Company's commitment to operational excellence and sharpened focus on core growth priorities. These changes are designed to strengthen CAE's Defense & Security (Defense) performance, accelerate margin expansion, and enable the segment to fully capitalize on rising global demand for mission-ready defence solutions.

"Today's announcement marks another step in accelerating execution and driving greater alignment across our business," said Matthew Bromberg, CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This will propel our momentum and further reinforce CAE's position as a global defence and security leader. Through this disciplined transformation, we are preparing CAE to seize the significant growth ahead in Defense & Security, building on our core strengths to deliver durable, long-term value."

Pascal Grenier appointed President, Defense & Security

Pascal Grenier has been appointed President, Defense & Security, where he will oversee the global Defense portfolio. His mandate includes strengthening the Defense business to enable optimization and growth, driving a global portfolio through a unified go‑to‑market approach, and reaffirming CAE as a trusted defence partner to achieve faster, scalable mission readiness across the training ecosystem. Mr. Grenier will also provide strategic oversight for the U.S. Defense & Security segment, enhancing alignment and cohesion across CAE's global defence operations.

France Hébert, Vice President and General Manager, D&S Canada and International, will report to Mr. Grenier. The Company also announced that Merrill Stoddard is leaving CAE to pursue other opportunities, effective immediately. Srini Dixit, currently serving as CAE Defense & Security CFO, will take on the additional responsibility as Interim Vice President and General Manager for CAE Defense & Security USA, until a permanent leader is confirmed. With CAE Defense & Security USA operating under a Special Security Agreement (SSA), Mr. Dixit will report directly to the CAE USA Board of Directors, with an indirect reporting line to Mr. Grenier.

With more than 25 years at CAE, Mr. Grenier brings the depth, perspective, and operational expertise required to lead the Defense organization. Throughout his CAE career, he has built and led some of the Company's most critical global operational functions — from Engineering and Manufacturing to Sourcing/Procurement, Quality Assurance, Innovation, IT, and Digital Solutions — serving all of CAE's business units. He also gained significant Defense & Security experience, developing a strong command of program performance, mission-critical technologies, customer expectations, and what it takes to deliver complex defence programs with speed and rigour. Mr. Grenier has consistently strengthened the foundations of CAE's operations, expertise that will be essential to driving Defense growth at this pivotal moment.

"Pascal is uniquely positioned to accelerate our Defense momentum. His hands-on knowledge of programs, manufacturing, and technology – and strong credibility as a transformational leader – will create a lasting impact for all our stakeholders. His leadership at CAE clearly demonstrates his ability to stabilize, strengthen, and scale business initiatives while quickly building trust with customers," said Bromberg.

CAE's Defense & Security segment is a core pillar of the company's global operations, generating $2.0 billion in annual revenue — 42% of CAE's total fiscal 2025 revenues. With approximately 6,000 employees in 18 countries, the business supports defence forces in the United States, Canada, Europe, and allied nations. As global demand for advanced, integrated training across air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains continues to rise, Defense is well positioned for long‑term growth. CAE's proven execution, deep customer relationships, and leading simulation technologies provide a differentiated advantage in the highest‑priority areas of the defence market. Rooted in nearly 80 years of innovation and supported by a global team that includes more than 1,900 veterans, CAE's Defense & Security business brings operational insight and mission‑ready expertise to defence forces in Canada and allied nations around the world.

About CAE

At CAE, we exist to make the world safer. We deliver cutting-edge training, simulation, and critical operations solutions to prepare aviation professionals and defence forces for the moments that matter. Every day, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators, and defence and security personnel to perform at their best and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with approximately 13,000 employees at around 240 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. For nearly 80 years, CAE has been at the forefront of innovation, consistently seeking to set the standard by delivering excellence in high-fidelity flight simulators and training solutions, while embedding sustainability at the heart of everything we do. By harnessing technology and enhancing human performance, we strive to be the trusted partner in advancing safety and mission readiness—today and tomorrow.

Follow us on: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

CAE Contacts:

General Media:

Samantha Golinski, Senior Vice President, Communications

+1-438-805-5856, [email protected]

Investor Relations:

Andrew Arnovitz, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

+1-514-734-5760, [email protected]

SOURCE CAE Inc.