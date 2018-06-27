Caesars Entertainment Presents World-Renowned Singing Superstar Celine Dion at Tokyo Dome for First Japanese Performance in Twelve Years

The tour is the latest milestone in a 15-year history of collaboration and partnership between Caesars Entertainment and Celine Dion, who began her first residency "A New Day…" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2003. Since that time, Celine has performed over 1,000 shows to over four million fans at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, and will continue to add to this number with her current residency, "Celine." While her Las Vegas residency performances usually run for 90 minutes, last night's show lasted for approximately two hours.

"Caesars Entertainment is the global leader in creating world-class live entertainment experiences and we are delighted that we helped bring Celine Dion back to Japan for the first time in 12 years," said Mark Frissora, President and Chief Executive Officer of Caesars Entertainment. "Live Entertainment has been key to our success as the preeminent Integrated Resort (IR) operator. With the IR legislation reaching its final stages, we hope this concert demonstrates our commitment to developing meaningful partnerships in Japan."

Caesars Entertainment executives Steven Tight, President of International Development, Jan Jones Blackhurst, Executive Vice President of Government Relations & Corporate Responsibility, William Shen, Senior Vice President & Managing Director of Korea & Japan, and members of Caesars' Japan Advisory Council were in Tokyo for the event.

"I am so pleased that Caesars Entertainment was able to be part of this special performance," said Steve Tight, President of International Development. "Entertainment for the whole family is at the core of Caesars Entertainment, and it was a delight to see such a wide range of people enjoying Celine's concert. Shows like this take place at Caesars Entertainment Integrated Resorts every day, so I hope this concert gave the audience a real taste of the type of entertainment you can expect at a Japanese Entertainment Resort."

Caesars Entertainment's vision is to build a world-class Integrated Resort which would bring world-class entertainment to Japanese audiences while also showcasing Japanese culture and entertainment to visitors from all over the world.

Key facts about Celine Dion residency at Caesars Palace:

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace was built exclusively for Celine Dion's residency, "A New Day…," which began in March 2003 .

residency, "A New Day…," which began in . Celine performed a total of 717 times during her first residency, which ran from March 2003 until December 2007 .

until . Ongoing performances are taking place during Celine's second residency, "Celine", which began in March 2011.

Celine performed her 1,000th show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on October 8, 2016 .

To celebrate the event, Caesars Entertainment gave away three pairs of concert tickets to lucky winners through a tie up with women's lifestyle magazine CREA. Caesars Entertainment also created a Colosseum-inspired pop-up photo booth at the venue to commemorate its 15-year relationship with Celine Dion, where concertgoers had the opportunity to take a photo alongside an image of Celine performing at the iconic venue against the Las Vegas skyline.

Caesars Entertainment is the world's most diversified casino-entertainment provider and the most geographically diverse U.S. casino-entertainment company. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions and its portfolio of subsidiaries now operate 47 casinos in 13 U.S. states and five countries. Caesars Entertainment's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's® and Horseshoe® brand names. Caesars Entertainment's portfolio also includes the Caesars Entertainment UK family of casinos. Caesars Entertainment is focused on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of great service, excellent products, unsurpassed distribution, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to environmental sustainability and energy conservation and recognizes the importance of being a responsible steward of the environment. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com.

