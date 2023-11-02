Caesars Rewards Casino Data Breach Lawsuit - (Ticker: CZR)

News provided by

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

02 Nov, 2023, 13:10 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 7, 2023, Caesars Rewards, a popular loyalty program run by Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (Ticker CZR), suffered a massive "digital break-in." The attack targeted the personal information of Caesars Rewards Members - more than 65 million people - compromising member names, birth dates, Social Security Numbers, driver's license information, and other government-issued ID numbers.

Levi Korsinsky, LLP is investigating whether affected customers are entitled to compensation. If you have received a notice about the data breach, follow this link:

https://bit.ly/3QGqcAg

There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHAT'S THIS ABOUT? Compensation may be available to Caesars Rewards members who received notice about the data breach of their personal information.

WHY AM I ENTITLED TO COMPENSAITON? Data breaches are serious matters that can cause long term damage. Hackers break into networks so that they can steal your personal information to sell it on the dark web or commit identity theft, financial theft, or other frauds. The company may be liable for failing to secure your privacy.

HOW DO I KNOW IF I WAS AFFECTED? If you received a data breach notification from Caesars, you are affected. Follow the link to find out if you may be eligible for compensation: https://bit.ly/3QGqcAg

WHO IS LEVI & KORSINSKY?

  • A nationally-recognized consumer advocacy law firm that has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for clients
  • A team of over 70 extraordinary attorneys and professionals who know how to maximize your compensation
  • A winning track record going against the most powerful defense attorneys and companies in the world
  • A 100% contingency firm – we don't get paid unless you get paid!

Please visit us as www.zlk.com for more information. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
https://bit.ly/3QGqcAg
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor
New York, NY 10004
(212) 363-7500

Topic: Data Breach

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Also from this source

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies UiPath Inc.(PATH) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies UiPath Inc.(PATH) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in UiPath Inc. ("UiPath" or the "Company") (NYSE: PATH) of a class action securities lawsuit. CLASS...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Leslie's, Inc.(LESL) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Leslie's, Inc.(LESL) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Leslie's, Inc. ("Leslie's" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LESL) of a class action securities lawsuit. CLASS...
More Releases From This Source

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.