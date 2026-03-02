SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Stockholders of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Acquisition of Mister Car Wash, Inc. by Leonard Green & Partners, L.P.

NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Mister Car Wash, Inc. ("Mister Car Wash" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCW) stock prior to February 18, 2026 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the acquisition of Mister Car Wash by Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. ("Leonard Green"). As a result of the merger, Mister Car Wash stockholders are expected to receive only $7.00 per share in cash in exchange for each share of common stock.

To learn more about the investigation and your rights, go to:

https://zlk.com/mna2/mister-car-wash-inc-investigation-submission-form or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Mister Car Wash merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Mister Car Wash have harmed stockholders by neglecting to maximize the merger price of the Company and whether all material facts have been properly disclosed to stockholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington, D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders.

