CAETE: Nigeria's hosting of China Engineering Tech Expo a huge success

ABUJA, Nigeria, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Haiwainet.cn) From November 28th to 30th, the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo in Africa (Nigeria) & China Engineering Technology Exhibition, was successfully held at the Abuja Trade and Convention Center in Nigeria, under the theme of "China and Africa Joining Hands for a Better Future".

The event gathered more than 350 representatives from Chinese and African government, business, financial institution, academia and media. Over 100 companies participated in the exhibition.

During the event, participants engaged in discussions on key areas of China-Nigeria economic and trade cooperation. And the report "Green Development Index in Africa and China-Africa Green Development Collaboration (2024)" was also released, which offers empirical data and theoretical insights to bolster the green cooperation between China and Africa.

Additionally, the three-day exhibition showcased a diverse array of participants from various sectors, including infrastructure, new energy, engineering machinery, building materials, agricultural machinery and healthcare. The related activities highlighted the vast potential and broad prospects for China-Africa economic and trade cooperation.

Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria Yu Dunhai said during the 2024 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), the two heads of state announced the elevation of China-Nigeria relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, opened a new chapter for pragmatic cooperation between the two countries. The China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo in Africa (Nigeria) is a significant event to implement the outcomes of the 2024 Beijing Summit of the FOCAC and the consensus reached by the two heads of state. It will further advance Nigeria's industrialization and agricultural modernization, also promote deeper cooperation between China and Nigeria.

Lai Mingyong, Vice Chairman of the Hunan Provincial Political Consultative Conference, emphasized that Hunan attaches great importance to economic and trade cooperation with Africa. Hunan province is leveraging two major national-level platforms，including the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo and the China–Africa Economic and Trade In-depth Cooperation Pilot Zone, to build "six centers" and "three areas and one hall".

The "six centers" are:

the African non-resource product distribution and trading center；

the China-Africa cross-border e-commerce cooperation center；

the China-Africa industrial chain incubation center, the China-Africa financial cooperation center；

the China-Africa logistical cooperation center in western and central China；

and the China-Africa economic and trade exchange promotion center.

The "three areas" refer to an area for innovation in economic and trade cooperation with Africa, an area for leading in-depth economic and trade cooperation with Africa, and an area for undertaking industrial chain cooperation with Africa. The "one hall" indicates a meeting point for economic and trade exchanges and cooperation with Africa.

The Minister of Transportation in Nigeria, Said Ahmed Alkali, stated that the event is an important initiative to implement the spirit of the 2024 Beijing Summit of the FOCAC.

He emphasized that transportation infrastructure is a critical foundation for national development and economic growth, and expressed anticipation that two countries will continue to advance infrastructure cooperation projects, aiming to achieve the objectives of seamless, affordable, and smart development in transportation infrastructure.

Participants from various sectors of China and Africa noted that this event is not only a significant platform for China-Africa economic and trade exchanges，but also a reflection of the spirit of mutual benefit, win-win cooperation.

