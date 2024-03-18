Café Bustelo® Enters 11th Year of El Café del Futuro Scholarship Awards, Honoring Latino Students and Their Dedication to Education

$805,000 has been awarded to Latino students nationwide through the last ten years, with $125,000 more to be awarded this year

ORRVILLE, Ohio, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic espresso-style coffee brand Café Bustelo announced today, the start of its 2024 Café Bustelo El Café del Futuro Scholarship in partnership with the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU). Once again, the company will award 25, $5,000 scholarships, for a total of $125,000 to support education of Latino students.

"As the Café Bustelo El Café del Futuro Scholarship program enters its 11th year, we're thrilled to continue our efforts in supporting Latino youth and honored to be a part of so many students' academic journey and success," said Eduardo Merino, Senior Brand Manager at Café Bustelo. "Community is at the heart of this initiative, and in partnership with HACU, we're excited to be welcoming more students into the fold in 2024."

Since the inception of the scholarship program in 2014, a total of $805,000 in college funds have been awarded to now more than 100 students (136 to be exact) nationwide through the partnership and program. This year, Café Bustelo is calling on applicants to share how their heritage, family, and community have impacted their desire and motivation to obtain a college degree; how they plan to give back to their community; and what they intend to accomplish with their degree in an essay in English or Spanish (800 words or less). Eligible applicants have the opportunity to receive one of 25, $5,000 scholarships. Applications can be submitted at https://www.hacu.net/hacu/Scholarships.asp from March 18, 2024 at 12:00 a.m. Central Time (CT) to June 30, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. CT. Scholarship recipients will be announced on or about September 9, 2023.

"HACU is grateful to Café Bustelo for their continued partnership in providing El Café de Futuro Scholarship opportunities for our nation's Hispanic students," said HACU President and CEO Antonio R. Flores. "Students will benefit greatly from these scholarships by helping ease the financial burden as they pursue their higher education goals."

About Café Bustelo

Our delicious coffee and rich espresso heritage was born in 1928. Since then, we've not only been proud of our delicious flavor, but also of our unique and inviting culture. Café Bustelo coffee can be prepared using your preferred method. Available in the forms you want, including K-Cup® pods.

About HACU

The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities represents more than 500 colleges and universities committed to Hispanic higher education success in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Latin America, Spain and school districts throughout the U.S. The association's headquarters are located in San Antonio, Texas, with regional offices in Washington, D.C., and Sacramento, California. HACU is the only national association representing existing and emerging Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs). For more information, visit hacu.net or follow @HACUnews on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

