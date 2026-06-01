Café Bustelo® Invites Fans to Get Their Game Face on with Limited-Edition Coffee Cans and Tattoo Kits

Game Face brings fandom to life with over one million limited-edition collectible coffee cans celebrating countries tied to the heritage of Café Bustelo – Argentina, Brasil, Colombia and Mexico; each paired with temporary face-tattoo kits featuring artwork created by local artists that reflects the countries' unique culture. Every Game Face tattoo features intricate creative elements that celebrate and honor the culture, heritage and symbolism of each country.

The countries reflected in Game Face are each based on the heritage of Café Bustelo and how the brand continues to deliver coffee that fans know and love today. In Latin culture, passion shows up loudest through sports. With Game Face, Café Bustelo is giving fans a new way to wear their pride on their face on game day, pairing country-inspired designs with the brand's signature bold Latin flavor.

"Café Bustelo is all about celebrating Latin culture and the passions that make it so vibrant and exciting," said Emily Lucci, Brand Marketing Coffee Vice President. "In this spirit, the Game Face campaign honors countries that are synonymous with our brand through the inspiration of art and sports. We're proud to launch this Game Face campaign and give fans new ways to express their pride this summer."

Café Bustelo is inviting fans everywhere to get their Game Face on this June and July and proudly show their support.

What is the Café Bustelo Game Face campaign?

Café Bustelo Game Face is a limited-edition campaign celebrating Latin passion, sports and self-expression. It features collectible coffee cans inspired by four countries close to the Café Bustelo heritage, each including a Game Face tattoo kit that invites fans to wear their pride on their face on game day.

What limited-edition items are included in the Game Face launch?

The launch includes limited-edition Café Bustelo coffee cans inspired by Argentina, Brasil, Colombia and Mexico, all countries tied to the heritage of Café Bustelo and how the brand delivers coffee that fans know and love today. Every can includes a vibrant, collectible design and one Game Face tattoo kit inside the lid. Artists from Argentina, Brasil, Colombia and Mexico created designs inspired by each country's unique visual language, incorporating elements from local flora and fauna, national iconography and culturally significant patterns, symbols and colors.

When and where are Game Face coffee cans available?

Café Bustelo Game Face coffee cans are available at retailers nationwide beginning June 1, 2026, encouraging fans to visit stores to discover the limited-edition designs. Availability may vary by retailer, and the cans are offered for a limited time while supplies last.

What is included in the Game Face tattoo kit?

Each collectible coffee can contains a country-inspired Game Face tattoo kit with temporary face tattoos designed to help fans show their passion and pride on game day. Each design draws inspiration from the vibrant face paint worn by the most passionate Latin American sports fans. The limited-edition Café Bustelo cans feature custom-engineered packaging that integrates the tattoo kit directly onto the product lid, turning a traditional coffee can into an interactive fan experience.

How do fans apply the tattoos?

Instructions will be in the packaging, and fans can additionally scan the QR code on the inside of the coffee can lid to access an easy-to-follow video tutorial that walks through the tattoo application and removal.

Where will the campaign live?

Game Face is more than just the limited-edition coffee cans. The integrated campaign will be supported across all marketing channels including linear, social, OOH & artist murals, influencer programming and more.

Where can I watch the campaign content?

More information can be found here: cafebustelo.com/gameface. Fans can also watch all Game Face ad spots on the Café Bustelo YouTube page.

Café Bustelo coffee is available at leading grocery retailers nationwide and online at CafeBustelo.com. Visit CafeBustelo.com for more information or follow @CafeBustelo on Instagram, Twitter and @CafeBusteloOfficial on Facebook.

About Café Bustelo

Our delicious coffee and rich espresso-style heritage was born in 1928. Since then, we've not only been proud of our delicious flavor, but also of our unique and inviting culture. Café Bustelo coffee can be prepared using your preferred method. Available in the forms you want.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE The J.M. Smucker Co.