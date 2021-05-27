CAGC Foundation Announces 2021 Scholarship Winners

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carolinas AGC Foundation Scholarship program was put into place to assist individuals studying for careers in the construction industry as well as those wishing to advance their skills and knowledge to further their construction careers. The Scholarship committee distributed $12,000 to eight very deserving students who will no doubt be great assets to our industry!

Mackenzie Donnelley: $6,000 Winner

Mackenzie will be a student at Midlands Technical College this Fall where she will continue her education in Applied Science in Welding Technologies. Mackenzie is a graduate of River Bluff High School where she was the collision repair student of the year in 2019 and the welding student of the month in December 2020. She is looking forward to giving back to her community and speaking to young kids, especially girls, about a career in this trade.

Jacob Fournier: $2,000 Winner

Jacob is a student at Clemson University and is expected to graduate Spring 2022 with a degree in Construction Science Management. Before transferring to Clemson, he was a student at Tri County Tech. Jacob has interned at Mashburn Construction (summer of 2019) & Hitt Contracting (summer of 2020). Jacob hopes in the future to help turn around the misconception of our industry by helping with construction programs in high schools.

Zebulon Sweet: $1,500 Winner

Zeb is a former scholarship award winner (2019) that has moved from Blue Ridge Community College to the Construction Management program at Western Carolina University. Zeb has gone from intern to part-time worker at R.E. Burns & Sons where he has been a laborer since 2017. By the time he graduates he hopes to be a supervisor at R.E. Burns. He was introduced to the construction industry by his dad who also has his degree in construction management.

$500 Scholarship Winners:

Austin Shook- Construction Management Program at Appalachian State University

Alaina Pruette – Construction Science & Management Program at Clemson University

Courtney Baker – Construction Management Program at East Carolina University

Kyle Smith – Construction Management Program at East Carolina University

Matthew Diamantis – Business/Finance Program at UNC-Wilmington

Congratulation to these winners, and all the candidates for choosing a career in such an exciting and rewarding industry!

For more information regarding the winners (including photos) and the CAGC Foundation Scholarship program, please visit www.cagc.org or call Chelsea Andujar at 704/372-1450 ext. 5229. To learn about CAGC's Build Your Career initiative, visit www.buildyourcareer.us.

