CAGC Foundation Celebrates Greensboro-Area Construction Business Academy Graduates

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC is proud to announce that its second class of the CAGC Foundation Construction Business Academy, all minority-owned and small-business construction companies, have graduated after completing a dozen sessions on topics ranging from business and strategic planning to licensing, insurance and mental health awareness. The ceremony, honoring 15 graduates from the Greensboro area, took place July 18th at Revolution Mill and featured remarks by Senator Gladys Robinson who represents Guilford County in the North Carolina state legislature.

The CAGC Foundation Construction Business Academy was created out of a $3 million grant from the North Carolina General Assembly to provide training and coaching to help businesses rebound after COVID and to support their efforts to learn and grow. With billions of dollars in state and federal funding authorized for infrastructure for highway-heavy, building and utility projects, this program helps businesses successfully compete to work on the hundreds of construction projects in their communities and around the state.

"We are very grateful to the North Carolina legislature for providing funding at a time when the construction industry in the Carolinas faces a critical shortage in talent for rewarding and challenging careers," said Dave Simpson, CAGC President and CEO.

The first class of 18 participants were honored in a graduation ceremony in Charlotte earlier this year. The second graduating class, all business owners from the Greensboro area, had 15 graduates taking part in the program.

The development program is designed to strengthen minority, disadvantaged and women-owned businesses to ensure their sustainability and growth. The Academy includes 12 sessions (one each week over three months, in-person and virtual) that focus on areas critical to the growth and development of companies and business owners. Students—each representing their company—are then further supported with business coaching, mentoring, and access to technical resources for a full year.

Congratulations to the Construction Business Academy's 15 graduating companies:

Ibiza Property Solutions

Well Done Construction and Remodeling

Multas Enterprises

Vega Construction

All Systems Restored HVAC & Electrical

RRC Concrete

United Maintenance Group

J&L Construction & Maintenance

Greenlee General Contractors, Inc

Greene Fabrication & Welding

Habitat Assessment and Restoration Program

Gilgeours Construction

O.U. Chavis Contracting Corporation

ESRA Facility Management & Consulting

"I loved the Construction Business Academy because I was able to talk with other people who are also growing their businesses and know that it isn't easy. I am extremely thankful to my classmates for sharing their knowledge and experiences. As a younger company, I often felt that I received more wisdom than I was able to give," said Carlos Vega, Vega Construction.

We look forward to adding more graduates to this honored group throughout the year as we expand the program across North Carolina.

It is the mission of the CAGC Foundation to serve the construction industry by financially supporting workforce development and research programs, activities and services in the Carolinas. For more information regarding the CAGC Foundation, call 704/372-1450.

Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is a construction trade association made up of contractors and construction-related firms that perform work in North Carolina and South Carolina. CAGC is a chapter of the AGC of America (AGC) and the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA). Our members are both small and large general contractors, specialty contractors, material/equipment suppliers, and service providers. Visit us at www.cagc.org, connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn. Please join us at any of our 100+ networking and business opportunities throughout 2023!

(Media Contact: Betsy Bailey, [email protected])

