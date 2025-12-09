CAGC Partners with NCDMV to Make Highway Work Zones Safer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, Carolinas AGC (CAGC) has worked alongside association members and state legislators to make highway work zones in North Carolina and South Carolina safer for the traveling public and contractors who work on the roads. As a result of those efforts, CAGC is excited to announce that the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV) has launched a new highway work zone driver training course, as required by Session Law 2024-30.

This course, which is available to both teen and adult drivers, must be completed by all students who begin driver education classes on or after December 1, 2025. The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (DPI) is responsible for integrating this training into the curriculum for public-school and private driver education programs. For convenient access, a virtual option for teens and adults is available free of charge at WorkZoneSafe.com. Alternatively, the NCDMV offers an in-person option as part of its eight-hour defensive driving course, which costs $83.50. Those interested in the in-person course should reach out to the division at [email protected] for registration and further details.

"Nothing is more important than safety in construction – and Carolinas AGC, as always, is putting safety as our top priority," said Dave Simpson, CAGC President & CEO.

