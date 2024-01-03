Caidya Welcomes Jay Roberts to its Board of Directors

MORRISVILLE, N.C. and SHANGHAI, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caidya, a leading multi-therapeutic clinical research organization (CRO), is pleased to announce the appointment of Jay Roberts to its Board of Directors. With his extensive experience in the global biopharmaceutical and healthcare industries, Roberts brings valuable expertise and strategic insights to support Caidya's mission of delivering excellence in clinical research.

Jay Roberts, new member of Caidya's Board of Directors

Roberts is a seasoned executive with a proven track record of building successful emerging growth-oriented companies in the life sciences sector. He has a strong background in leading drug discovery and development and technology companies that support patients, hospitals, managed care organizations, and physicians. Roberts has a deep understanding of strategy, regulatory, capital formation, equity and debt financing, mergers and acquisitions, and healthcare technology.

"We are thrilled to have Jay join our Board of Directors and bring his extensive experience and leadership in the biopharmaceutical industry," said Lingshi Tan, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Caidya. "With our continued focus on serving the needs of emerging biotechs, Jay's background and understanding of customer value creation for the biopharmaceutical industry will be instrumental in guiding Caidya's strategic direction and driving our growth initiatives. In addition, Jay's expertise in strategic planning, financial and corporate strategies, and business development will be invaluable as we continue to expand our global footprint."

Prior to joining Caidya, Roberts served as the President and CEO of Vyant Bio, Inc., an innovative drug discovery company focused on novel therapeutic candidates for CNS. During his tenure, he led the strategic transformation of the company, positioning it as a pure-play biotech through mergers, acquisitions, and equity financing. Roberts has also held senior executive positions in finance and corporate development in various healthcare organizations, including Cancer Genetics, AdvantEdge Healthcare Solutions, InfoLogix, and Daou Systems, Inc.

"I am honored to join Caidya's Board of Directors at this pivotal time in the company's growth," said Roberts. "Caidya's commitment to delivering excellence in clinical research aligns perfectly with my passion for advancing healthcare solutions. I look forward to working closely with the Board and management team to drive innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and contribute to Caidya's continued success."

Caidya is a global CRO that offers a wide range of clinical services and therapeutic expertise to support partners throughout the clinical development process. The company leverages industry-leading clinical technology to ensure trial transparency and data-driven decision-making. With a strong focus on customer experience and delivery excellence, Caidya is dedicated to bringing life-changing therapies to patients worldwide.

About Caidya

Caidya is a leading, multi-therapeutic clinical research organization (CRO) dedicated to advancing healthcare innovation and accelerating the development of new therapies. With full-service capabilities and a strategic footprint in 23 countries and regions, our global network provides broad access to diverse patient populations across the Americas, Europe and APAC. Caidya's in-depth therapeutic and operational expertise helps partners conduct studies with greater efficiency and confidence. Our commitment to excellence and data-driven decision-making ensures the highest quality standards across all phases of the drug development process.

Caidya provides comprehensive clinical trial services from regulatory strategy and submissions, clinical operations, biometrics, and quality management, through post-approval surveillance. Following the merger of dMed and Clinipace, Caidya launched with a mission to liberate clinical research and bring life-changing therapies to our global community.

