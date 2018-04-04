CAIR: American Muslims Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Struggle for Justice

"American Muslims, and all Americans, continue to reap the fruit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s lifelong struggle for justice, which was cut short 50 years ago by an assassin's bullet. As American Muslims seek to protect their civil rights, and those of their fellow Americans, we all stand on the shoulders of a giant figure who fought peacefully for social justice and equality. We are honored to help continue that struggle."

Awad noted that CAIR has witnessed a recent increase in bigotry targeting American Muslims and other minority groups.

He said CAIR is offering an editorial, titled "Martin, Muhammad and Modern America," written by the group's National Board Secretary Jimmy E. Jones and available for publication free of charge.

Jones writes in part:

"In short, the best way that we, as Americans, can honor the memory of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr a half century after his death is by reclaiming and redeploying the morally-focused, peace-loving, neighborly ethos as exemplified by these two men. As an American and a Muslim, today I am proud to be among those who strive to emulate these principles as taught by Dr. King."

CAIR ISLAM-OPED: Martin, Muhammad and Modern America

CAIR launched an app to share critical "know your rights" information and to simplify the process to report hate crimes and bias incidents. CAIR is urging American Muslims and members of other minority groups to download the app and utilize this resource to stay informed and empowered.

CAIR's mission is to protect civil rights, enhance understanding of Islam, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

