CAIR, CAIR-MN Condemn Trump's Racist Rant Targeting Somali-Americans

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, and its Minnesota chapter (CAIR-MN) today condemned President Trump's racist rant at a campaign rally last night in that state targeting Somali-Americans.

To cheers and jeers by an almost all-white crowd, Trump said: "For many years leaders in Washington brought large numbers of refugees to your state from Somalia (jeers) without considering the impact on schools and communities and taxpayers. . .We will always protect American families first, and that has not been done in Minnesota."

In a statement, CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said:

"Last night's racist rant targeting Somali-Americans is just the latest example of Donald Trump's use of white supremacist and anti-immigrant rhetoric to advance his twisted political agenda by dividing our nation along racial, ethnic and religious lines. It is all the more disturbing that the almost all-white audience welcomed this overt racism and that Republican political leaders remain silent or even support such bigotry.

"Trump's vile views and policies are having a corrosive effect on the ties that bind our nation together, and if left unchecked by those who value American traditions of inclusion and mutual respect, will do untold damage to our democracy."

"President Trump's hate rhetoric places the entire Somali community in Minnesota and nationwide in danger from the growing white supremacist movement that looks to him for validation and encouragement," said CAIR-MN Executive Director Jaylani Hussein.

CAIR-MN helped organize a protest by thousands of people outside the arena at which Trump spoke.

The Washington-based Muslim civil rights organization has reported an unprecedented spike in bigotry targeting American Muslims, immigrants and members of other minority groups since the election of Donald Trump as president. It has repeatedly condemned Trump's racist, white supremacist, Islamophobic, xenophobic, and anti-immigrant rhetoric, appointments and policies.

CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

