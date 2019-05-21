CAIR Calls on Movie Reviewers to Address Racial, Religious Stereotypes Perpetuated by 'Aladdin'

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today called on movie reviewers nationwide to address concerns about racial and religious stereotypes perpetuated by the Disney film "Aladdin" scheduled for release on May 24.

In a statement, CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said:

"The Aladdin myth is rooted by racism, Orientalism and Islamophobia. To release it during the Trump era of rapidly rising anti-Muslim, anti-immigrant and racist animus only serves to normalize stereotyping and to marginalize minority communities.

"The overall setting, tone and character development in the 'Aladdin' story continues to promote stereotypes, resulting in a perpetuation of Islamophobic ideas and images. We urge the public and film critics to scrutinize the new production of 'Aladdin' in light of its historical context and today's toxic environment for all minority communities."

CAIR urged reviewers to address the following concerns:

The Aladdin story, not just the Disney film, has always been associated with depicting Arabs and Muslims as barbaric, uncivilized "others," following a long pattern of anti-Muslim attitudes in Hollywood . Film critics should consider commentary and scholarship by experts as they review the current Disney production.

For reference see the report "Haqq and Hollywood: 100 Years of Muslim Tropes and How to Transform Them" by Pop Culture Collaborative Fellow, Dr. Maytha Alhassen as well as commentary by Smithsonian , Haaretz , and Aljazeera .

CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

CONTACT: CAIR National Research and Advocacy Director Abbas Barzegar, 202-742-6413, abarzegar@cair.com; CAIR National Research and Advocacy Manager Zainab Arain, 202-742-6410, zarain@cair.com; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, ihooper@cair.com

SOURCE Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)

Related Links

http://www.cair.com

