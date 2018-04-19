CAIR, Muslim, Arab-American, Asian-American, Anti-Torture Groups to Urge Rejection of Pompeo's Confirmation as Secretary of State

SEE: Senate Committee Sets Monday Vote Even as Pompeo Appears to Lack Support

http://thehill.com/homenews/senate/383942-senate-committee-set-for-monday-vote-on-pompeo

WHAT: CAIR News Conference Urging Senate Rejection of Mike Pompeo's Confirmation as Secretary of State

WHEN: Friday, April 20, 10:30 a.m.

WHERE: Zenger Room, National Press Club, 529 14th Street, NW, 13th Floor, Washington, DC 20045

CONTACT: CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw, 202-742-6448, rmccaw@cair.com; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, ihooper@cair.com

News conference participants will include:

CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw

CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad

Engie Mohsen , Muslim Public Affairs Council (MPAC)

, Muslim Public Affairs Council (MPAC) Rev. Ron Stief , Executive Director, National Religious Campaign Against Torture Action Fund

, Executive Director, National Religious Campaign Against Torture Action Fund Megan Essaheb, Director of Immigration Advocacy, Asian Americans Advancing Justice

Osama Abuirshaid, Executive Director, American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)

Abed Ayoub, Director of Legal & Policy Affairs, American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC)

Abdullah Baig , Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) Council for Social Justice

Earlier today, CAIR applauded U.S. Senator Ben Cardin's (D-MD) decision to oppose Pompeo's confirmation.

GOOD NEWS ALERT: CAIR Applauds Maryland Senator Ben Cardin's Decision to Oppose Pompeo Confirmation

https://www.cair.com/press-center/press-releases/15102-good-news-alert-cair-applauds-maryland-senator-ben-cardin-s-decision-to-oppose-pompeo-confirmation.html

CAIR is also calling on all those who value America's traditions of religious inclusion and respect for diversity to contact members of the U.S. Senate to oppose Pompeo's confirmation.

The Washington-based civil rights organization set up a click-and-send action alert to urge senators and members of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations to oppose and block Pompeo's confirmation.

CLICK HERE TO SEND CAIR'S ACTION ALERT TO THE U.S. SENATE

https://oneclickpolitics.com/messages/edit?promo_id=4139

In addition to issuing the action alert, CAIR released a congressional fact sheet, titled "U.S. Senate: Oppose and Block the Confirmation of Islamophobe Mike Pompeo to Secretary of State," for concerned citizens and activists to forward on to their senators and members of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

CLICK HERE TO READ CAIR'S CONGRESSIONAL FACT SHEET OPPOSING POMPEO'S NOMINATION

https://www.cair.com/images/CAIR_-_Fact_Sheet_Opposing_Confirmation_of_Mike_Pompeo_to_Sec._of_State.pdf

CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

