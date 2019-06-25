CAIR: No Muslim Ban Ever Coalition to Mark One-Year Anniversary of SCOTUS Decision Upholding Trump's Muslim Ban

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, June 26, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) will join the No Muslim Ban Ever Coalition and members of Congress at a Capitol Hill press conference to install a temporary art display on the Capitol grounds to highlight the plight of families still separated by the Trump administration's Muslim Ban.

June 26 is the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision upholding the ban.

SEE: No Muslim Ban Ever Coalition

https://www.nomuslimbanever.com/

Congresswoman Judy Chu (D-CA), Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Congressman Ami Bera (D-CA) will join the campaign to speak about the effects of the ban and to urge support for the No Ban Act. CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad will also speak at the press conference.

MEDIA NOTE: The news conference will be livestreamed at: https://www.facebook.com/CAIRNational

The one-day outdoor art installation will feature photos of families separated because of the ban. Members of Congress and visitors are encouraged to take photos while walking through the installation and post them to social media using the hashtag #RepealtheBan.

WHAT: Press conference and art installation highlighting plight of families still separated by the Muslim Ban on the anniversary of the Trump v. Hawaii SCOTUS decision upholding the ban.

WHERE: Area 10, Across from the Library of Congress, Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 26, 9 a.m.

CONTACT: Please RSVP to Alex Gilliland at gilliland@nilc.org or call 650-823-4575.

WHO:

Congresswoman Judy Chu

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar

Congressman Ami Bera

National Immigration Law Center

American Civil Liberties Union

Church World Service

National Iranian American Council

Justice for Muslims Collective

Yemeni American Merchants Association

Asian Americans Advancing Justice | AAJC

Muslim Public Affairs Council

Council on American-Islamic Relations

CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

CONTACT: CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw, 202-742-6448, rmccaw@cair.com; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, ihooper@cair.com, 202-744-7726

