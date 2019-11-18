CAIR Says U.S. Reversal of Policy on Israel's Illegal Settlements on Palestinian Land is 'Death Blow' to Two-State Solution

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today condemned an announcement by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the Trump administration would no longer view Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank as "inconsistent with international law."

Pompeo said the United States will no longer abide by a 1978 State Department opinion, and the international consensus, that the Israeli settlements violate international law.

Pompeo: Israeli Settlements Not 'Inconsistent' With Int'l Law

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2019/11/pompeo-israeli-settlements-inconsistent-int-law-191118192156311.html

"It is obvious that Donald Trump's panic over his looming impeachment is motivating him to try to solidify the most extreme parts of his political base," said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad. "To reject international law and the rights of the Palestinian people who suffer under an illegal occupation contradicts our nation's claimed support for justice and human rights."

He added that if this is America's position going forward, "the two-state solution is officially dead, and Donald Trump dealt the death blow."

Awad noted that earlier today, CAIR condemned anti-Muslim hate rhetoric spewed at a recent event organized by the Hawaii-Israel Alignment group and published online under the title "Islam is coming for you."

WATCH: Barry Nussbaum's Anti-Muslim Hate Rhetoric at Hawaii-Israel Alignment Event

https://youtu.be/haRFy_5l5i8

CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

CONTACT: CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw, 202-742-6448, rmccaw@cair.com; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, ihooper@cair.com

SOURCE Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)

Related Links

http://www.cair.com

