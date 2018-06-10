CAIR to Hold News Conference Reacting to U.S. Supreme Court 'Muslim Ban' Ruling

NOTE: CAIR is also part of the #NoMuslimBanEver coalition of national and local civil and human rights groups and American Muslim organizations and will join a rally outside the Supreme Court at 11:45 a.m. on the day of the court's decision.

SEE: We Will Not Be Banned on Muslim Ban Decision Day

WHAT: CAIR News Conference

WHO: CAIR Civil Rights Attorneys Who Filed Muslim Ban Challenges

WHEN: 11 a.m. Following the Supreme Court's Decision (Normally Announced at 10 a.m.)

WHERE: CAIR Capitol Hill Headquarters, 453 New Jersey Avenue SE, Washington, D.C. 20003 (Just Blocks from the Supreme Court)

CONTACT: CAIR Senior Litigation Attorney Gadeir Abbas, 720-251-0425, gabbas@cair.com; CAIR National Litigation Director Lena Masri, 248-390-9784, lmasri@cair.com

Since the administration first attempted to ban Muslim immigration to the United States, CAIR has filed legal challenges to each version of the discriminatory and unconstitutional policy.

CAIR had filed a Supreme Court amicus (friend of the court) brief on behalf of six individuals who successfully obtained an injunction against Muslim Ban 3.0 from a federal court in Maryland.

SEE: CAIR Files Amicus Brief in Supreme Court's Muslim Ban 3.0 Case

The brief -- filed in the wake of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit's decision in February declaring Trump's Muslim ban unconstitutional – stated in part: "The injuries suffered by the [plaintiffs] are beyond the pale. If they are beyond the power of the courts to remedy, we fear for what is yet to come."

[NOTE: CAIR and the Brennan Center for Justice filed the lawsuit in October 2017. On appeal, that case, Zakzok v. Trump, was consolidated with two others and was jointly decided by the Fourth Circuit.]

SEE: 'The Words of the President' Doom Trump Travel Ban, Fourth Circuit Says

In December of last year, CAIR applauded the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals' unanimous decision against the Trump administration's "Muslim Ban 3.0."

SEE: CAIR Welcomes Another Court Ruling Against Trump's 'Muslim Ban 3.0'

CAIR has reported an unprecedented spike in bigotry targeting American Muslims and members of other minority groups since the election of Donald Trump as president and since his administration's attempts to implement the Muslim Ban.

The Washington-based organization's recently-released 2018 Civil Rights Report, "Targeted," showed a 17 percent increase in bias-motivated incidents against American Muslims from 2016 to 2017, and a 15 percent increase in the number of anti-Muslim hate crimes in that same time period.

2018 Civil Rights Report: Targeted

Community members are being urged to report any bias incidents to police and to CAIR's Civil Rights Department at 202-742-6420 or at: https://www.cair.com/report

CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

CONTACT: CAIR Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, ihooper@cair.com, CAIR Senior Litigation Attorney Gadeir Abbas, 720-251-0425, gabbas@cair.com; CAIR National Litigation Director Lena Masri, 248-390-9784, lmasri@cair.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cair-to-hold-news-conference-reacting-to-us-supreme-court-muslim-ban-ruling-300663749.html

SOURCE Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)

Related Links

http://www.cair.com

