CAIXA: RECURRING NET INCOME OF R$15.5 BILLION IN 2025, REPRESENTING YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH OF 10.4%

Recurring Net Income of R$15.5 billion in 2025, up 10.4% YoY;

Accounting Net Income of R$16.1 billion in 2025, up 18.7% YoY;

Recurring ROE reached 10.7% as of Dec25, an increase of 0.3 p.p. over 12 months;

Financial Margin reached R$66.8 billion in 2025, up 8.4% YoY;

CAIXA Assets totaled R$2.2 trillion as of Dec25, up 9.5% YoY;

Total Loan portfolio reached a balance of R$1.378 trillion as of Dec25, up 11.5% YoY;

Sustainable Finance Portfolio totaled R$867.5 billion as of Dec25, the largest in the market;

Total Loan Origination of R$690.2 billion in 2025, up 12.2% YoY;

Mortgage Loan Portfolio balance of R$938.0 billion as of Dec25, up 13.0% YoY;

CAIXA holds a market share of 67.7% in the mortgage loan segment as of Dec25;

The Infrastructure and Sanitation loan portfolio reached a balance of R$110.2 billion as of Dec25, up 1.0% YoY;

Balance of R$111.7 billion in Payroll-deductible Loans as of Dec25, up 10.0% YoY and accounting for 73.5% of the individual commercial loan portfolio. CAIXA's market share in this product totaled 15.2%;

Balance of R$62.9 billion in Agribusiness Loans as of Dec25, up 0.6% YoY;

Balance of R$1.902 trillion in Total Funding as of Dec25, up 10.0% YoY;

Balance of R$396.2 billion in savings deposits as of Dec25, up 2.8% compared to Dec24, reaching a 38.8% market share;

Delinquency Rate of 3.07% as of Dec25, up 1.09 p.p. YoY;

XVIII.