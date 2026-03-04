CAIXA: RECURRING NET INCOME OF R$15.5 BILLION IN 2025, REPRESENTING YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH OF 10.4%
News provided byCAIXA
Mar 04, 2026, 23:10 ET
BRASÍLIA, Brazil, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CAIXA, Brazil's largest bank by number of clients, credit portfolio, and savings deposits, announces its consolidated results for the year 2025.
|
HIGHLIGHTS:
|
I.
|
Recurring Net Income of R$15.5 billion in 2025, up 10.4% YoY;
|
II.
|
Accounting Net Income of R$16.1 billion in 2025, up 18.7% YoY;
|
III.
|
Recurring ROE reached 10.7% as of Dec25, an increase of 0.3 p.p. over 12 months;
|
IV.
|
Financial Margin reached R$66.8 billion in 2025, up 8.4% YoY;
|
V.
|
CAIXA Assets totaled R$2.2 trillion as of Dec25, up 9.5% YoY;
|
VI.
|
Total Loan portfolio reached a balance of R$1.378 trillion as of Dec25, up 11.5% YoY;
|
VII.
|
Sustainable Finance Portfolio totaled R$867.5 billion as of Dec25, the largest in the market;
|
VIII.
|
Total Loan Origination of R$690.2 billion in 2025, up 12.2% YoY;
|
IX.
|
Mortgage Loan Portfolio balance of R$938.0 billion as of Dec25, up 13.0% YoY;
|
X.
|
CAIXA holds a market share of 67.7% in the mortgage loan segment as of Dec25;
|
XI.
|
Mortgage loan origination totaled R$246.4 billion in 2025, up 10.2% YoY;
|
XII.
|
The Infrastructure and Sanitation loan portfolio reached a balance of R$110.2 billion as of Dec25, up 1.0% YoY;
|
XIII.
|
Balance of R$111.7 billion in Payroll-deductible Loans as of Dec25, up 10.0% YoY and accounting for 73.5% of the individual commercial loan portfolio. CAIXA's market share in this product totaled 15.2%;
|
XIV.
|
Balance of R$62.9 billion in Agribusiness Loans as of Dec25, up 0.6% YoY;
|
XV.
|
Balance of R$1.902 trillion in Total Funding as of Dec25, up 10.0% YoY;
|
XVI.
|
Balance of R$396.2 billion in savings deposits as of Dec25, up 2.8% compared to Dec24, reaching a 38.8% market share;
|
XVII.
|
Delinquency Rate of 3.07% as of Dec25, up 1.09 p.p. YoY;
|
XVIII.
|
Basel Ratio of 16.4% and Tier I Capital of 15.0% as of Dec25, remaining 4.9 p.p. and 5.5 p.p. above the minimum regulatory requirements, respectively.
WEBCAST 4Q25: 03/05/2026, 10h00 am (Brasília): https://ri.caixa.gov.br/en/earningrelease/
4Q25 EARNINGS RELEASE DOCUMENTS: https://ri.caixa.gov.br/
Contact: Investor Relations, [email protected]
SOURCE CAIXA
Share this article