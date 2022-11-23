EL CAJON, Calif., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cajon Valley Union School District has been recognized as District of the Year in the annual K-12 Dive Awards .

Happy kids, healthy relationships, on a path to gainful employment.

"We are delighted to be recognized by industry experts as the district of the year in a world where so many are doing great work." said Michelle Hayes, Assistant Superintendent of Personnel Services. "As a team, we focus on being the best place to live, work, play and raise a family by developing happy kids, in healthy relationships, on paths to gainful employment. We are so grateful for the recognition of our staff who arrive each day with passion for their work and love for each student. It is a great testament of the amazing things everyone here at Cajon Valley is doing. I am so proud of our team and the opportunities we have created for our students, staff, and the community."

The K-12 Dive editorial team selected its district, superintendent and principal of the year based on reporting from the past year and the suggestions of other education leaders. This year's honorees highlight innovation in overcoming the many obstacles facing schools — and in expanding opportunities for students to succeed. Despite challenges including ongoing pandemic fallout, teacher shortages and natural disasters, you'll find a common thread among all three: a commitment to clearly conveying high expectations, building strong culture and relationships, and expanding students' senses of what's possible.

"This year's winners truly highlight the importance of community and communication," said Roger Riddell, K-12 Dive senior editor. "Whether they set out to improve perceptions and raise achievement, build relationships and address school workforce concerns, or set every student on the path to understanding themselves and what they want from their future careers, this year's winners all share that common thread."

K-12 Dive covers news and analyzes trends specifically for elementary, middle and high school educators, administrators, superintendents, and other leaders and decision makers. It launched the K-12 Dive Awards in 2016 to share the stories and accomplishments of the most impactful achievements, people and school systems in K-12 each calendar year.

To read more about the K-12 Dive Awards, follow https://www.k12dive.com/news/district-of-the-year-cajon-valley-union-school-district/637067/

About Cajon Valley Union School District

With roots dating back to 1870, Cajon Valley Union School District focuses on the positivity of each student's unique strengths, interests, and values. Serving over 60 square miles of San Diego's East County, Cajon Valley Union School District offers personalized education, with programs that develop students' interests into goals for a career-minded approach. Visit the district at www.cajonvalley.net and don't forget to follow CVUSD on Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

About K-12 Dive

K-12 Dive provides in-depth journalism and insight into the most impactful news and trends shaping K-12 education. The newsletters and website cover topics such as leadership, school models, technology, curriculum, professional development and more. K-12 Dive is a leading publication operated by Industry Dive.

About Industry Dive

Industry Dive is a leading business journalism company. Nearly 13 million decision-makers across 26 competitive industries rely on our exclusive insight and analysis delivered through 29 publications.

