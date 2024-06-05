NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures and the number of catastrophic losses continue to climb, homeowners are facing skyrocketing insurance premiums and loss of coverage. Climate change is testing the insurance industry's ability to act as society's safety net. How can the industry use customer research to meet the needs of the moment and deliver a more humane, compassionate experience to homeowners facing the risks of climate change?

Cake & Arrow Announces Upcoming Webinar: Climate Change & Homeowners Insurance – Exploring Human Needs Through Design Research

Today, Cake & Arrow , a UX Design and Product Innovation agency for the insurance industry, announced an upcoming webinar : Climate Change & Homeowners Insurance: Using design research to explore the human needs at the heart of insurance. Drawing on examples from its recent research report on how homeowners are responding to and experiencing the impact of climate change, this event will delve into how the insurance industry can leverage qualitative design research to surface meaningful customer insights that inspire more human-centric, compassionate experiences for their policyholders.

Webinar Highlights:

Harnessing Qualitative Design Research: Learn how qualitative design research can drive innovation and enhance insurance design processes to better serve customers.

Learn how qualitative design research can drive innovation and enhance insurance design processes to better serve customers. Customer Insights on Climate Change: Discover deep insights from our qualitative research study on how homeowners are responding to and managing the impacts of climate change.

Discover deep insights from our qualitative research study on how homeowners are responding to and managing the impacts of climate change. Innovative Design Strategies: Explore innovative customer experience opportunities and design strategies that can help the insurance industry support homeowners more effectively in the face of climate change.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, June 13

Time: 12pm ET

This webinar is an invaluable opportunity for industry professionals, researchers, and stakeholders to gain a deeper understanding of the critical role of customer research in shaping the future of homeowners insurance amidst climate change.

To reserve your spot, please visit https://go.cakeandarrow.com/webinar-climate-change-and-homeowners-insurance

About Cake & Arrow

UX Design and Product Innovation for Insurance. At Cake & Arrow , we believe empathy sparks opportunity. Our human-centered design approach helps carriers, distributors, and service providers create breakthrough digital experiences that drive results. For more than 20 years, we've helped the insurance industry make buying, selling, and servicing insurance better for everyone, by design.

Founded in 2002, Cake & Arrow has partnered with leading Fortune 500 companies including MetLife, Citigroup, Travelers, Chubb, and The General as well as recognized leaders in retail including Bose, Lowe's, KIND snacks, and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Media Contact:

Emily Cardineau

2125982800

[email protected]

SOURCE Cake & Arrow