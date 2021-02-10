Cake & Arrow Examines the Gig Economy as a Microcosm of a Future Workforce- Brought Into Focus by the Pandemic

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Cake & Arrow published the latest installment in an ongoing investigation into the insurance-related needs of Gig Economy workers and innovative solutions to meet them. With a new look at how the pandemic is reshaping the workforce, "Gigged Out: An Emerging Workforce in Pursuit of Stability" synthesizes years worth of Cake & Arrow's proprietary research insights and expertise, positioned alongside recent data and trends to offer a new perspective on:

How the Gig Economy can be viewed as a microcosm for understanding the future of work

What changes in the workforce spawned by the pandemic can tell us about the future of work

How insurance and private industry can respond to a workforce transformation that is already fast underway

"The Gig Economy has long been treated as a niche market to be catered to rather than a megatrend that is fast shaping an emerging workforce," said Josh Levine, CEO and Founder of Cake & Arrow. "Our fresh perspective on the Gig Economy explores how the pandemic has both accelerated and brought into focus a realignment of the workforce that has been underway for more than a decade under the guise of the gig work. We believe that to innovate for the Gig Economy is to innovate for the future and now is the time for the insurance and financial services industries to act."

About Cake & Arrow

Cake & Arrow is an experience design and innovation agency that works with organizations in the insurance and financial services industries to identify new opportunities and design digital products and services that are grounded in real customer needs. Their mission is to help these organizations create authentic and meaningful relationships with their customers, agents, and employees.

Founded in 2002, Cake & Arrow has partnered with leading Fortune 500 companies including MetLife, Citigroup, Travelers, Chubb, and The General as well as recognized leaders in retail including Bose, Lowe's, KIND snacks, and Saks Fifth Avenue.

