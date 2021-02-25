Cake & Arrow Launches New Webinar Series Exploring the Value of Customer-Centric Design to Businesses

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Cake & Arrow announced the launch of a free quarterly webinar series. Customer-Centric by Design will explore how customer-centric design can be used to approach a variety of business problems and will include panels featuring UX designers, researchers, strategists and other experts who will share best-practices, real-world examples and case studies of customer-centric design in action.

"Being customer centric isn't something that happens over night; it's a commitment to a way of working and making decisions about your business that is ongoing, at the heart of which is user research," explained Josh Levine, Cake & Arrow Founder and CEO. "In this webinar series we are excited to share some of the ways we help our clients not only use customer-centric design to solve problems and create value, but to foster a culture of customer centricity within their organizations."

The first webinar in the series will take place on Wednesday, March 10 at 12pm ET and is entitled "Demystifying User Research: How we transform qualitative research into business value." The webinar will be led by Cake & Arrow's Director of Strategy Kate Muth, and will focus on what the qualitative research process looks like at Cake & Arrow and how it can be applied within a variety of business scenarios to create more value for customers, and by extension, businesses themselves.

The webinar is free and open to all. To register, click here: https://go.cakeandarrow.com/demystifying-user-research-webinar

About Cake & Arrow

Cake & Arrow is an experience design and innovation agency that works with organizations in the insurance and financial services industries to identify new opportunities and design digital products and services that are grounded in real customer needs. Their mission is to help these organizations create authentic and meaningful relationships with their customers, agents, and employees.

Founded in 2002, Cake & Arrow has partnered with leading Fortune 500 companies including MetLife, Citigroup, Travelers, Chubb, and The General as well as recognized leaders in retail including Bose, Lowe's, KIND snacks, and Saks Fifth Avenue.

