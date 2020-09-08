Cake & Arrow Publishes New Report Exploring the Experience of Small Business Owners in the Time of COVID

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cake & Arrow , an experience design and innovation company that works with organizations in the insurance industry, today published a new report based on interviews with small business owners about how they have been impacted by the pandemic.

COVID-19 & the Small Business Owner

Financially fragile before the pandemic, small businesses have been amongst the hardest hit by the fallout from COVID-19, and some may never recover. Since March more than 40% of small businesses nationwide have been forced to close temporarily and many may never reopen. How are the owners of these businesses responding to and coping with the pandemic? how has the pandemic reoriented their personal relationship to their business? and what can outside industries and institutions do to better support small business owners as they adapt to the new normal? Our latest report, entitled COVID-19 & Small Business Owners: Inside the Experience of Small Business Owners in the Time of COVID, covers these topics and more, including:

A new framework for understanding how small business owners think about and relate to their businesses

Insight into how the pandemic is leading business owners to reevaluate their businesses and their priorities, and a discussion of what this means for the future of small business

A look at new pain points, challenges and opportunities surfaced by the pandemic

"Deeply and uniquely impacted by COVID-19, small businesses are the heart of the U.S. economy and have been at the economic frontlines of the pandemic," explained Cake & Arrow founder and CEO, Josh Levine. "By talking to the owners of these businesses about their experiences over the last few months, our research gets at the human side of owning a small business in the time of Covid - helping outside industries gain a deeper understanding of the personalities, mindsets, and personal motivations of small business owners so they can better support them now and in the future."

To learn more, download a complimentary copy of the report here:

https://go.cakeandarrow.com/covid19-small-business-owners

Media Contact:

Emily Smith Cardineau

212-598-2800

[email protected]

SOURCE Cake & Arrow