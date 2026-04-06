Cal State LA receives $48 million Ballmer Group grant to expand youth mental health services in Los Angeles

This five-year investment deepens Cal State LA's partnership with K–12 districts and community agencies to increase access to high–quality, culturally responsive mental health services for children, adolescents, and families in under–resourced areas.

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- California State University, Los Angeles has secured a landmark $48 million investment from Ballmer Group, the largest philanthropic gift in Cal State LA history and sixth in CSU system history, to expand the university's capacity to address the urgent youth mental health crisis in Los Angeles schools and communities. The grant is directed specifically toward strengthening the region's mental health and social work professional career pathways.

"We deeply appreciate Ballmer Group for this grant, which will change lives across Los Angeles by preparing a new generation of counselors and social workers who reflect and understand the communities they serve," said Cal State LA President Berenecea Johnson Eanes. "We have always been a university of impact, and this partnership with Ballmer Group elevates our capacity to meet the critical mental health and wellness needs of children, youth, and families across the region."

Starting immediately, the funding will enable Cal State LA to prepare more than 1,000 new social workers and family counselors through its Master of Social Work (MSW) and School–Based Family Counseling (SBFC) programs. Both programs have longstanding roots in East Los Angeles and surrounding communities and are critical contributors to the region's mental health and public–service workforce.

"By growing our extraordinary MSW and SBFC programs, we will prepare more graduates who are academically excellent, culturally responsive, and deeply committed to public service," said Cal State LA Provost & Vice President for Academic Affairs and grant Principal Investigator Heather Lattimer. "The impact will be felt in schools, public agencies, and nonprofit organizations across Los Angeles for years to come."

Ballmer Group's investment will dramatically expand program capacity by doubling the one–year MSW program, increasing the two–year MSW program by 50 percent, and doubling the SBFC program. The majority of funding will support student scholarships, reducing financial barriers that often limit graduates from pursuing careers in public service.

"Cal State LA has a proven record of preparing diverse, community–rooted graduates who go on to make a meaningful difference," said Director of Strategy, Policy, and Partnerships for Ballmer Group Los Angeles Kim Pattillo Brownson. "This investment expands pathways into the field and supports the vital work of delivering high–quality, culturally responsive care where it is needed most."

Cal State LA is joining in this care alongside University of California, Los Angeles and California State University, Dominguez Hills. Working individually yet with shared purpose, the three universities have received a total of $110 million from Ballmer Group to transform professional training and transition into public and nonprofit roles that meet the growing needs of youth in the Los Angeles region.

About Ballmer Group:

Ballmer Group is committed to improving economic mobility for children and families in the United States, funding leaders and organizations that have demonstrated the ability to reshape opportunity. We focus on multiple impact areas and systems that can impact economic mobility, such as early learning, K-12 education, college and career pathways, housing, behavioral health, and criminal justice. Ballmer Group is both a national and regional funder—we have a presence and invest deeply in southeast Michigan, Washington state, and Los Angeles County. Ballmer Group was co-founded by philanthropist Connie Ballmer and her husband Steve Ballmer, former CEO of Microsoft, founder of USAFacts, and chairman of the Los Angeles Clippers. Learn more at www.ballmergroup.org.

About Cal State LA:

California State University, Los Angeles is the premier comprehensive public university in the heart of Los Angeles. Cal State LA is ranked number one in the United States for the upward mobility of its students. Cal State LA is dedicated to engagement, service, and the public good, offering nationally recognized programs in science, the arts, business, criminal justice, engineering, nursing, education, and the humanities. Founded in 1947, the University serves more than 22,000 students and has more than 260,000 distinguished alumni.

Media contacts:

Erik Frost Hollins, [email protected], O: 323-343-3049, C: (323) 327-8063

Margie Low, [email protected], O: 323-343-3047, C: 323-229-6676

SOURCE Cal State LA