Cala Health Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Revolutionizing the Essential Tremor Market with its Body-worn Neuromodulation Therapy, Cala Trio™

"Cala Health has emerged a pioneer in treating ET for the upper limbs through peripheral nerve stimulation. The Cala Trio™ delivers precise electrical pulses to the median and radial nerves in the wrist, which in turn target the central tremor network to address the underlying cause of ET. The therapy is a more convenient method of managing the condition without systemic side effects," said Neeraj Jadhav Industry Analyst. "Compared to surgical procedures, Cala Trio is cost effective, causes no patient downtime, and allows patients to control the pulses' intensity based on their comfort level."

According to the PROSPECT study presented in September 2019, physicians, patients, and objective motion sensors reported statistically significant improvement in tremor after three months of daily use. About 62 percent of the patients experienced reduced tremor severity according to physician-rated scales, while patient-rated scales indicated 68 percent of patients. Importantly, an endpoint analysis of motion sensor data demonstrated that 54 percent of patients experienced more than a 50 percent decrease in tremor power during the study period.

Cala Health supports patients, when needed, with therapy initiation and during the course of the therapy with data flowing directly from the connected devices. Due to its best-in-class engineering, it can capture the frequency of hand tremors during tasks that are assigned to patients at the onset. The accelerometers in the device measure the patients' motion, which is used by the onboard software to characterize the tremors, and provide stimulation patterns that are calibrated to the users' tremor frequency.

"In addition to ET, Cala Health's therapy is exploring applications in neurology, psychiatry, and cardiology," noted Jadhav. "Cala Health is also actively licensing technologies from academic medical centers to incorporate them in its neuromodulation platform. For instance, it licensed Partners Healthcare's and Massachusetts General Hospital's neuromodulation technology, which is based on the research on respiratory-gated vagal afferent nerve stimulation and transcutaneous vagus nerve stimulation. This commitment to innovation is expected to keep Cala ahead of the technology curve and ensure long-term success."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Cala Health, Inc.

Cala Health is a bioelectronic medicine company transforming the standard of care for chronic disease. The company's wearable neuromodulation therapies merge innovations in neuroscience and technology to deliver individualized peripheral nerve stimulation. Cala Health's lead product, Cala Trio™, is the only non-invasive prescription therapy for essential tremor and is now available through a unique digital commercial model of direct-to-patient solutions. New therapies are under development in neurology, cardiology, and psychiatry. The company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and backed by leading investors in both healthcare and technology. For more information, visit CalaHealth.com.

