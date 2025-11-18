Cala Health Expands Leadership Team to Support Growing Adoption of the Cala TAPS Therapy for Tremor

Seasoned finance leader, Kevin Strange, joins Cala as CFO

VPs of Sales, Marketing and Research collectively bring decades of MedTech experience

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cala® , the bioelectronic medicine leader, announced today the expansion of its executive leadership team as adoption of the Cala TAPS™ Therapy accelerates across the U.S. Cala adds four executives including Kevin Strange as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Julie Reese, Vice President of Sales and Therapy Success, Alex Kent, Vice President of Research, and Laura Park, Vice President of Marketing.

"Cala is trailblazing a new era in non-invasive neuromodulation for hand tremor, broadening access and awareness for patients," said Deanna Harshbarger, Chief Executive Officer of Cala Health. "As enthusiasm for the Cala kIQ™ system continues to grow, we are expanding our leadership team to propel the company into its next stage of growth and innovation."

Kevin Strange, Chief Financial Officer - Kevin comes to Cala following five years at Inari Medical, where he held multiple leadership positions, most recently as CFO, until its acquisition by Stryker Corporation in 2025 for nearly $5B. Prior to Inari, Kevin worked in Business Development & Strategy at Boston Scientific and in Healthcare equity research covering the medical device sector at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo Securities.

Julie Reese, Vice President of Sales and Therapy Success - Julie is an accomplished commercial leader with over 20 years of experience in the medical device industry, specializing in sales leadership, integration strategy, and medical education. Prior to joining Cala, she spent nearly 14 years at Boston Scientific, where she built large sales teams and led post-acquisition integration efforts, including the $465 million Vertiflex acquisition.

Alex Kent, Vice President of Research - Alex is a neuroscientist and research leader with extensive experience advancing neuromodulation therapies from concept to clinical adoption. Prior to joining Cala, Alex spent over five years at Abbott leading applied research in spinal cord, brain, and peripheral nerve stimulation while also being inducted into the Volwiler Society.

Laura Park, Vice President of Marketing - Laura is a seasoned global marketing and commercialization leader with over 20 years in the medical device industry, specializing in neuromodulation and bioelectronic medicine. Prior to Cala, Laura successfully built and led teams in developing and executing marketing and product portfolio strategies at Abbott and Boston Scientific.

About Cala®

Cala Health is a bioelectronic medicine company transforming the standard of care for chronic disease. The company's wearable neuromodulation therapies merge innovations in neuroscience and technology to deliver individualized peripheral nerve stimulation, and its direct-to-home digital durable medical equipment (DME) platform is reshaping the delivery of prescription therapies.

The Cala kIQ™ System is the only FDA-cleared wearable device that delivers effective therapy for action hand tremor in people with essential tremor and Parkinson's disease. The Cala kIQ device is indicated to aid in the temporary relief of hand tremors in the treated hand following stimulation in adults with essential tremor. The Cala kIQ device is indicated to aid in the temporary relief of postural and kinetic hand tremor symptoms that impact some activities of daily living in the treated hand following stimulation in adults with Parkinson's disease. The Cala kIQ device with TAPS™ therapy delivers transcutaneous afferent patterned stimulation .

Caution: Federal law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician. Prior to use, refer to the product labeling for complete product instructions for use, contraindications, warnings, and precautions at https://calahealth.com .

SOURCE Cala Health