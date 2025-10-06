Groundbreaking Study Demonstrates Cala TAPS™ Therapy Reduces Hand Tremor in Essential Tremor Patients by Directly Modulating Brain Activity

Additional imaging evidence on Cala TAPS™ therapy to be presented at MDS Conference 2025

SAN MATEO, Calif. and HONOLULU, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cala® , the bioelectronic medicine leader, announced today the publication of a groundbreaking study in the journal Brain Stimulation providing new evidence that non-invasive Cala TAPS™ therapy reduces tremor in patients with essential tremor (ET) by directly modulating neural activity in the brain.

Researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison demonstrated in patients that TAPS™ therapy, which provides transcutaneous afferent patterned stimulation, directly influences the ventral intermediate (VIM) nucleus of the thalamus, a critical node in the brain's tremor network and a key target for invasive treatments like deep brain stimulation (DBS) and MR-guided focused ultrasound (MRgFUS). This clinical study reported that tremor reduction from Cala's innovative therapy is significantly correlated with changes in the VIM's alpha and beta band brain waves. This effect is strongest at the optimal location for DBS lead placement, confirming noninvasive TAPS™ therapy acts on a well-established surgical therapeutic target.

"This study validates the mechanism of action of Cala TAPS therapy and its effect on a specific region of the brain involved in essential tremor as well as postural and kinetic tremor in Parkinson's disease," said Dr. Stuart Isaacson, Director of the Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Center of Boca Raton in Florida. "The resounding positive outcomes and reduced tremor experienced by patients on Cala TAPS therapy is based on precise neuromodulatory mechanisms with the potential to reduce tremor, improve performance of daily activities, and shift the paradigm of clinical care for people living with essential tremor and Parkinson's disease tremor."

Results of a separate study conducted at the Mayo Clinic and presented this week at the International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders MDS Conference, further reinforce the brain-based mechanism of TAPS™ therapy. In this study, PET imaging was used to measure changes in brain metabolism in ET patients using Cala TAPS™ therapy over 90 days. The results showed that TAPS™ therapy leads to a significant decrease in tremor symptoms and is associated with changes in metabolic activity in key areas of the brain's tremor circuitry, including the cerebellum. These findings further provide compelling evidence that TAPS™ therapy offers a durable, non-invasive treatment that modulates the underlying brain networks responsible for ET.

"Our growing body of clinical evidence reinforces the scientific principles underlying Cala TAPS™ therapy," said Deanna Harshbarger, chief executive officer, Cala Health. "Cala has spearheaded this unique technology and trailblazed access for patients through Medicare and the Veterans Affairs (VA) Health system. We are committed to continuing research and advancing innovation for patients living with essential tremor and Parkinson's disease improving their lives and enabling them to regain independence."

The Cala system is available by the Veterans Affairs (VA) Health System at no cost to eligible VA beneficiaries and has Medicare coverage for those who meet Local Coverage Criteria . Cala continues to advocate on behalf of patients with ET and PD to secure additional coverage and reimbursement in Medicare Advantage and commercial payor plans.

About Cala®

Cala Health® is a bioelectronic medicine company transforming the standard of care for chronic disease. The company's wearable neuromodulation therapies merge innovations in neuroscience and technology to deliver individualized peripheral nerve stimulation, and its direct-to-home digital durable medical equipment (DME) platform is reshaping the delivery of prescription therapies.

The Cala kIQ™ System is the only FDA-cleared wearable device that delivers effective therapy for action hand tremor in people with essential tremor and Parkinson's disease. The Cala™ kIQ device is indicated to aid in the temporary relief of hand tremors in the treated hand following stimulation in adults with essential tremor. The Cala kIQ device is indicated to aid in the temporary relief of postural and kinetic hand tremor symptoms that impact some activities of daily living in the treated hand following stimulation in adults with Parkinson's disease. The Cala kIQ device delivers TAPS™ therapy, which provides transcutaneous afferent patterned stimulation.

Caution: Federal law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician. Prior to use, refer to the product labeling for complete product instructions for use, contraindications, warnings, and precautions at https://calahealth.com .

