Calabash Shores Apartments and Townhomes Announces Grand Opening Open House Event

CALABASH, N.C, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Calabash Shores Apartments is excited to invite the community to its Grand Opening Open House Event on Friday, January 24th, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Designed as an active lifestyle community promoting health and wellness while offering the finest in luxury living. With an array of housing options, Calabash Shores offers the freedom to choose the perfect fit for any lifestyle.

The celebration will feature a live broadcast by 94.9 Surf Radio, filling the event with music, energy, and entertainment. Guests can enjoy complimentary food and beverages while exploring the thoughtfully crafted community designed for worry-free, convenient living.

Event Highlights:

Date & Time: Friday, January 24th , 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

, – Location: Calabash Shores Apartments and Townhomes (660 Aubrey Ln. Calabash, NC 28467)

Calabash Shores Apartments and Townhomes (660 Aubrey Ln. 28467) Property Tours: Discover beautifully designed apartments, townhomes, community amenities, and features tailored for active adults.

Discover beautifully designed apartments, townhomes, community amenities, and features tailored for active adults. Food & Drinks: Complimentary hamburgers, hot dogs, and refreshments.

Complimentary hamburgers, hot dogs, and refreshments. Live Radio Broadcast: 94.9 Surf Radio will broadcast live, bringing an upbeat atmosphere.

"We are thrilled to open Calabash Shores Apartments to the public and showcase the unique lifestyle we've created for active individuals," said Al Krist, President of Geis Properties. "This event is a chance for everyone to see firsthand the exceptional living spaces, amenities, and sense of community that set us apart."

Whether you're looking for your next home or exploring options for someone you care about, this event welcomes everyone and offers an afternoon filled with delicious food, lively entertainment, and a glimpse into exceptional living.

The Calabash Shores staff looks forward to welcoming you on January 24th!

About Calabash Shores Apartments and Townhomes:

Calabash Shores Apartments & Townhomes is an active lifestyle community for adults, offering contemporary, worry-free living spaces. Located in the heart of Calabash, this community is designed to provide residents with all the items needed to enjoy a relaxing life.

For more information about the event or leasing opportunities, contact us at Michael Herring at 910-712-8759 or [email protected].

About Geis Properties:

Geis Properties is a leading real estate development, construction, and property management firm known for creating exceptional spaces where people live, work, and thrive. With decades of experience, the company specializes in innovative design, meticulous craftsmanship, and outstanding service.

Media Contact:

Colleen Flowers

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Geis Companies