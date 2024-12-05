Wild Eagle Saloon Raises $2,905 for The Gathering Place During Month-Long Fundraiser

CLEVELAND, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout October, the three Wild Eagle Saloon locations (Broadview Hts, Cleveland, and Streetsboro) hosted a successful month-long fundraiser in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, raising $2,904 for The Gathering Place, a local nonprofit that provides vital support services to individuals and families affected by cancer.

The community-driven initiative saw overwhelming support from patrons and staff alike, contributing directly to The Gathering Place's mission of offering free programs, including counseling, support groups, wellness programs, and resources for those navigating a cancer diagnosis.

"We are incredibly honored to partner with The Gathering Place for such an important cause," said Russel Mengle, Senior Vice President of Geis Hospitality Group, the parent company of Wild Eagle Saloon, "The generosity of our community never ceases to amaze us, and we're grateful to everyone who participated in this effort to make a meaningful impact."

The Gathering Place relies on donations to sustain its programs and provide care at no cost to those in need. This fundraiser reflects Wild Eagle Saloon's commitment to giving back to the local Cleveland community and supporting organizations that make an impactful difference in many lives.

"We are deeply grateful for the support from Wild Eagle Saloon and their patrons during Breast Cancer Awareness Month," said Jill Schwartz, Community Partnership Development Associate at The Gathering Place, whose mission is to provide a caring community that supports, educates and empowers individuals and families currently coping with the impact of cancer through programs and services. Schwartz stated, "This fundraiser not only raised funds but also brought attention to the resources available for individuals and families in our community."

Wild Eagle Saloon is proud to stand alongside The Gathering Place and looks forward to continuing its tradition of supporting impactful causes.

For more information about Wild Eagle Saloon, visit www.WildEagle.com. To learn more about The Gathering Place and how to support its mission, visit www.TouchedByCancer.org.

Geis Hospitality Group Contact: Gathering Place Contact: Colleen Flowers Jill Schwartz Director of Marketing Development Associate [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Geis Companies