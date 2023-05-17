Calamos and Aksia join forces to launch Calamos Aksia Alternative Credit and Income Fund (CAPIX) an institutional-style private credit solution for all investors

METRO CHICAGO, Ill., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calamos Investments LLC* announced it has partnered with premier institutional advisor and private credit leader Aksia to launch Calamos Aksia Alternative Credit and Income Fund (CAPIX)(the "Fund"), an innovative closed-end interval fund providing all investors with access to the broad spectrum of private credit investments, a core allocation of global institutional investors. The Fund will be accepting allocations from clients beginning on June 1, 2023.

CAPIX is advised by Calamos Advisors LLC with Aksia LLC as subadvisor, combining the complementary expertise of Calamos, a leader in liquid alternatives, and Aksia, a leader in institutional alternatives and private credit.

Registered private credit offerings have recently gained traction in the market, but many private credit registered funds focus narrowly on US direct lending. CAPIX will leverage Aksia's expertise and network of private credit sourcing partners to deliver access to the global private credit asset class including direct lending, distressed and special situations, mezzanine financing, real estate credit, real assets credit and specialty finance. CAPIX will also leverage Calamos' expertise in managing liquid alternatives and fixed income, as well as providing oversight for CAPIX's liquidity.

"Calamos has been a leader in providing individual investors access to alternative investments for more than four decades, so the concept of enabling access for retail investors to private credit is in our DNA," said John Koudounis, President and CEO of Calamos. "Private credit, however, is a highly specialized asset class that demands investment excellence and expertise. That's why I'm so pleased to be teaming up with Aksia, who has been building institutional private credit portfolios for years."

"Institutional investors have long recognized that private credit can deliver significant income and portfolio diversification, with many allocating 5%-10% of their portfolios to the asset class," said Aksia CEO Jim Vos. "With Calamos, we found a great partner with tremendous experience and capability to both reach this broader investor base and manage the liquid allocation effectively. This is a particularly exciting time to launch with market dynamics presenting an opportune time to deploy fresh capital into newly originated private credit investments."

John P. Calamos, Sr., Founder, Chairman and Global Chief Investment Officer of Calamos Investments, stated, "John Koudounis and our executive team continue to successfully execute our strategic growth plan with the cornerstone commitment to continually offer valuable, innovative solutions to our clients. This partnership provides the launchpad to fill client demand for an accessible private credit offering through a product that leverages the complementary talent and capabilities of Calamos and Aksia."

Calamos Aksia Alternative Credit and Income Fund (CAPIX) will be available for daily purchase by both accredited and non-accredited investors across a range of investment platforms.

About Calamos

Calamos Investments is a diversified global investment firm offering innovative investment strategies including alternatives, multi-asset, convertible, fixed income, equity, and sustainable equity. The firm offers strategies through separately managed portfolios, mutual funds, closed-end funds, private funds, an ETF, and UCITS funds. Clients include major corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individuals, as well as the financial advisors and consultants who serve them. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in New York City, San Francisco, Milwaukee, Portland (Oregon), and the Miami area. For more information, please visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Calamos, Instagram @calamos_investments, or at www.calamos.com.

*Calamos Investments LLC, referred to herein as Calamos Investments®, is a financial services company offering such services through its subsidiaries: Calamos Advisors LLC, Calamos Wealth Management LLC, Calamos Investments LLP and Calamos Financial Services LLC.

About Aksia

Aksia provides specialist alternative investment solutions to institutional investors globally. The firm advises on over $280 billion of client assets across the alternatives spectrum, through separately managed accounts and advisory services. Aksia represents pension plans, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm has over 400 professionals and is 100% employee owned, with offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.aksia.com.

Shares Not Listed; No Market for Shares. The Fund has been organized as a closed-end management investment company. Closed-end funds differ from open-end management investment companies (commonly known as mutual funds) because investors in a closed-end fund do not have the right to redeem their shares on a daily basis. Unlike most closed-end funds, which typically list their shares on a securities exchange, the Fund does not currently intend to list the shares for trading on any securities exchange, and the Fund does not expect any secondary market to develop for the shares in the foreseeable future. Therefore, an investment in the Fund, unlike an investment in a typical closed-end fund, is not a liquid investment.

This information does not represent an offer to sell securities of the Fund and it is not soliciting an offer to buy securities of the Fund. An investment in the Fund is subject to risks, and you could lose money on your investment in the Fund. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Your investment in the Fund is not a deposit in a bank and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) or any other government agency. The risks associated with an investment in the Fund can increase during times of significant market volatility. Detailed information regarding these risks can be found in the Fund's prospectus. Investment in the Fund includes operating expenses and fees. The net asset value of the Fund will fluctuate with the value of the underlying securities.

Before investing carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. Please see the prospectus and summary prospectus containing this and other information which can be obtained by calling 1-800-582-6959. Read it carefully before investing.

