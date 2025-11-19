Calamos Pioneers CAIQ: The First Nasdaq-100 Autocallable Income ETF

METRO CHICAGO, Ill., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- John Koudounis, President and CEO of Calamos, a leading alternatives manager, today announced the launch of Calamos Nasdaq® Autocallable Income ETF (CAIQ), the first ETF to deliver an autocallable income strategy on a Nasdaq-100® based index, exhibiting a current weighted average coupon of 17.98%.1 CAIQ will begin trading tomorrow, Thursday, November 20th.

"Calamos is driving the autocallable income revolution in the ETF marketplace, as demonstrated by the success of CAIE and now the launch of CAIQ. Building the definitive Autocallable ETF franchise is exactly the kind of genuine innovation that has defined Calamos for decades. We don't follow trends, we create them," said John Koudounis.

CAIQ represents the second offering in Calamos' Autocallable Income ETF suite, following the flagship Calamos Autocallable Income ETF (CAIE), which has attracted over $400 million in assets since its June 25th launch. CAIE has delivered consistent monthly distributions averaging 14.96% per annum while leading Morningstar's Derivative Income fund category in net flows since inception for all funds in the category launched in 2025.2

"With CAIE and now CAIQ, we have delivered an entirely new derivative income category to the ETF space," said Matt Kaufman, Head of ETFs at Calamos. "Our Autocallable ETFs represent a fundamental shift in how investors may now derive tax-efficient income from equities. CAIE proved the categorical demand, and now CAIQ is extending this transformation to the Nasdaq-100."

Calamos Nasdaq® Autocallable Income ETF Details Ticker CAIQ Objective Seeks to generate high monthly income while providing reduced downside risk through exposure to a laddered portfolio of synthetic autocallable yield notes with standardized terms. Coupon Payments Monthly Portfolio Management Jordan Rosenfeld, VP, Co-Portfolio Manager

Shaheen Iqubal, SVP, Co-Portfolio Manager Swap Counterparty J.P. Morgan Autocallable Index MerQube Nasdaq-100® Vol Advantage Autocallable Index (MQAUTOQL) Expense Ratio 0.74 % Listing Exchange Nasdaq

Underlying Terms of Each Autocallable within MQAUTOQL Maturity 5 years Non-Call Period 1 year Coupon Barrier -30 % Maturity Barrier -30% (European style) Autocall Level Called if reference index is positive after 1-year non-call period Reference Index MerQube Nasdaq-100® Vol Advantage Index (MQUSQVA)

About Calamos

Calamos is a diversified global investment firm, headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, offering innovative investment strategies, including Bitcoin, alternatives, multi-asset, convertible, fixed income, private credit, equity, and sustainable equity. With more than $46 billion in AUM, including more than $20 billion in liquid alternatives assets as of October 31, 2025, the firm offers strategies through ETFs, mutual funds, closed-end funds, interval funds, UCITS funds and separately managed portfolios. Clients include financial advisors, wealth management platforms, pension funds, foundations & endowments, and individuals, globally. For more information, visit us on LinkedIn, Twitter (@Calamos), Instagram (@calamos_investments), or at www.calamos.com.

1 Weighted average coupon of all autocallables in the MerQube Nasdaq-100® Vol Advantage Autocallable Index as of 11.01.25. The results of the MerQube index will differ to those of CAIQ.

2 Ranked #1 through 10.31.25 in inflows since 6.25.25 inception out of 86 funds incepted in 2025 in Morningstar's Derivative Income category. CAIE has made four monthly distributions since launch with an average of 14.5% annualized. For the most recent distribution information and the most recent 19a Notice, visit CAIE's webpage: https://www.calamos.com/funds/etf/calamos-autocallable-income-caie/.

Before investing, carefully consider each fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses. Please see the prospectus and summary prospectus containing this and other information which can be obtained by calling 1-866-363-9219. Read it carefully before investing. Performance data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. The principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that your shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost.

CAIQ and CAIE enter into swap agreements with J.P. Morgan to obtain exposure to the MerQube Nasdaq-100® Vol Advantage Autocallable Index and the MerQube Large Cap Vol Advantage Autocallable Index, respectively. J.P. Morgan is not an advisor, promoter, in any way affiliated with either Fund and has no responsibility for either Fund's performance, marketing, or trading, or any responsibility regarding the suitability of either Fund as an investment.

An investment in the Funds is subject to risks, and you could lose money on your investment in the Funds. There can be no assurance that the Funds will achieve their investment objective. Your investment in either Fund is not a deposit in a bank and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) or any other government agency.

The risks associated with an investment in the Funds can increase during times of significant market volatility. The Funds face numerous market trading risks. The principal risks of investing in both Funds include: autocallable structure risk, contingent income risk, early redemption risk, barrier risk, authorized participant concentration risk, calculation methodology risk, cash holdings risk, correlation risk, costs of buying and selling fund shares, counterparty risk, credit risk, derivatives risk, equity securities risk, index risk, interest rate risk, investment in a subsidiary, laddered portfolio risk, liquidity risk, market maker risk, market risk, new fund risk, non-diversification risk, premium-discount risk, secondary market trading risk, swap agreement risk, tax risk, trading issues risk, valuation risk, and volatility target index risk. For a detailed list of fund risks, see each prospectus.

Each Fund's returns are correlated to the performance of a synthetic portfolio of autocallable notes tracked by an Autocallable Index. Autocallable notes have specific structural features:

Contingent Income Risk: Coupon payments from the Autocalls are not guaranteed and will not be made if either Underlying Reference Index falls below its Coupon Barrier on observation dates. This means the Funds may generate significantly less income than anticipated during market downturns.





Early Redemption Risk: Autocalls in each Portfolio may be called before their scheduled maturity if either Underlying Reference Index reaches or exceeds its Autocall Barrier on observation dates. This automatic early redemption could force reinvestment of that portion of the portfolio at lower rates if market yields have declined.





Barrier Risk: If either Underlying Reference Index falls below its corresponding Protection Level Barrier at the maturity of an Autocall in the Portfolio, that portion of the Portfolio will be fully exposed to the negative performance of the Underlying Reference Index from its initial level. This conditional protection can result in sudden, significant losses if barriers are breached.

Calamos and its representatives do not provide tax or legal advice. Each individual's tax and financial situation is unique. Individuals should consult their tax and/or legal advisor for advice and information concerning their particular situation.

Calamos Investments LLC, referred to herein as Calamos, is a financial services company offering such services through its subsidiaries: Calamos Advisors LLC, Calamos Wealth Management LLC, Calamos Investments LLP, and Calamos Financial Services LLC. © 2025 Calamos Investments LLC. All Rights Reserved. Calamos® and Calamos Investments® are registered trademarks of Calamos Investments LLC.

Nasdaq® and Nasdaq-100® are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Calamos Advisors LLC. The Fund has not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Fund is not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. The Corporations make no warranties and bear no liability with respect to the Fund(s).

© 2025 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete, or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information.

