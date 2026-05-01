Calamos Investments Closed-End Funds (NASDAQ: CHI, CHY, CSQ, CGO, CHW, CCD and CPZ) Announce Monthly Distributions and Required Notifications of Sources of Distribution
News provided byCalamos Investments
May 01, 2026, 16:20 ET
METRO CHICAGO, Ill., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Calamos Investments®* has announced monthly distributions and sources of distributions paid in May 2026 to shareholders of its seven closed-end funds (the Funds) pursuant to the Funds' respective distribution plans.
|
Fund
|
Distribution
|
Payable date
|
Record date
|
Ex-dividend date
|
CHI (inception 06/26/2002)
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
|
$0.0950
|
5/21/26
|
5/14/26
|
5/14/26
|
CHY (inception 05/28/2003)
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
|
$0.1000
|
5/21/26
|
5/14/26
|
5/14/26
|
CSQ (inception 03/26/2004)
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
|
$0.1225
|
5/21/26
|
5/14/26
|
5/14/26
|
CGO (inception 10/27/2005)
Calamos Global Total Return Fund
|
$0.0800
|
5/21/26
|
5/14/26
|
5/14/26
|
CHW (inception 06/27/2007)
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
|
$0.0500
|
5/21/26
|
5/14/26
|
5/14/26
|
CCD (inception 03/27/2015)
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
|
$0.1950
|
5/21/26
|
5/14/26
|
5/14/26
|
CPZ (inception 11/29/2019)
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust
|
$0.1400
|
5/21/26
|
5/14/26
|
5/14/26
The following table provides estimates of Calamos Global Total Return Fund's, Calamos Global Dynamic Income
Fund's, Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund's, Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund's, and Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund's distribution sources, reflecting YTD cumulative experience. The Funds attribute these estimates equally to each regular distribution throughout the year.
|
Distribution Components for May 2026's Payable Date
|
CGO
|
CHW
|
CCD
|
CHI
|
CHY
|
Ordinary Income
|
$0.0000
|
$0.0000
|
$0.0000
|
$0.0000
|
$0.0000
|
Short-Term Capital Gains
|
$0.0800
|
$0.0500
|
$0.1004
|
$0.0374
|
$0.0515
|
Long-Term Capital Gains
|
$0.0000
|
$0.0000
|
$0.0000
|
$0.0000
|
$0.0000
|
Return of Capital
|
$0.0000
|
$0.0000
|
$0.0946
|
$0.0576
|
$0.0485
|
Total Distribution (Level Rate)
|
$0.0800
|
$0.0500
|
$0.1950
|
$0.0950
|
$0.1000
|
2026 Fiscal YTD Data
|
CGO
|
CHW
|
CCD
|
CHI
|
CHY
|
Ordinary Income
|
$0.0000
|
$0.0000
|
$0.0000
|
$0.0093
|
$0.0027
|
Short-Term Capital Gains
|
$0.5384
|
$0.2595
|
$0.8989
|
$0.2783
|
$0.3135
|
Long-Term Capital Gains
|
$0.0000
|
$0.0000
|
$0.0000
|
$0.0000
|
$0.0000
|
Return of Capital
|
$0.0216
|
$0.0905
|
$0.4661
|
$0.3774
|
$0.3838
|
Total Fiscal YTD Distribution (Level Rate)
|
$0.5600
|
$0.3500
|
$1.3650
|
$0.6650
|
$0.7000
Regarding Calamos' remaining two closed-end funds, which operate under a managed distribution policy: The information below is required by an exemptive order granted to the Funds by the US Securities and Exchange Commission and includes the information sent to shareholders regarding the sources of the Funds' distributions.
The following table sets forth the estimated amount of the sources of distribution for purposes of Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the related rules adopted thereunder. The Funds estimate the following percentages, of their respective total distribution amount per common share, attributable to (i) current and prior fiscal year net investment income, (ii) net realized short-term capital gain, (iii) net realized longterm capital gain and (iv) return of capital or other capital source as a percentage of the total distribution amount. These percentages are disclosed for the current distribution as well as the fiscal YTD cumulative distribution amount per common share for the Funds. The following table provides estimates of each Fund's distribution sources, reflecting YTD cumulative experience. The Funds attribute these estimates equally to each regular distribution throughout the year.
|
Estimated Per Share Sources of Distribution
|
Estimated Percentage of Distribution
|
Per Share
|
Net
|
Short-Term
|
Long-Term
|
Return of
|
Net
|
Short-Term
|
Long-Term
|
Return of
|
Fund
|
Distribution
|
Income
|
Gains
|
Gains
|
Capital
|
Income
|
Gains
|
Gains
|
Capital
|
CSQ
|
Current Month
|
0.1225
|
-
|
-
|
0.0481
|
0.0744
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
39.3 %
|
60.7 %
|
Fiscal YTD
|
0.8175
|
-
|
0.0561
|
0.6870
|
0.0744
|
0.0 %
|
6.9 %
|
84.0 %
|
9.1 %
|
Net Asset Value
|
21.72
|
CPZ
|
Current Month
|
0.1400
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.1400
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
100.0 %
|
Fiscal YTD
|
0.9800
|
0.1262
|
0.2938
|
-
|
0.5600
|
12.9 %
|
30.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
57.1 %
|
Net Asset Value
|
15.24
Note: NAV returns are as of April 30, 2026, and Distribution Returns include the distribution announced today.
You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund's plan.
If the Fund(s) estimate(s) that it has distributed more than its income and capital gains, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with 'yield' or 'income'.
The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this 19(a) notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and tax purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099 DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.
Return figures provided below are based on the change in the Fund's Net Asset Value per share ("NAV"), compared to the annualized distribution rate for this current distribution as a percentage of the NAV on the last day of the month prior to distribution record date.
|
Annualized
5-Year Fiscal YTD
Fund NAV Return NAV Dist Rate
|
Fiscal YTD NAV Return
|
Fiscal YTD NAV Dist Rate
|
CSQ 12.83% 6.45%
|
8.21 %
|
3.76 %
|
CPZ 2.53% 11.02%
|
-2.17 %
|
6.43 %
Note: NAV returns are as of April 30, 2026, and Distribution Returns include the distribution announced today.
While the NAV performance may be indicative of the Fund's investment performance, it does not measure the value of a shareholder's investment in the Fund. The value of a shareholder's investment in the Fund is determined by the Fund's market price, which is based on the supply and demand for the Fund's shares in the open market. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Monthly distributions offer shareholders the opportunity to accumulate more shares in a fund via the automatic dividend reinvestment plan. For example, if a fund's shares are trading at a premium, distributions will be automatically reinvested through the plan at NAV or 95% of the market price, whichever is greater; if shares are trading at a discount, distributions will be reinvested at the market price through an open market purchase program. Thus, the plan offers current shareholders an efficient method of accumulating additional shares with a potential for cost savings. Please see the dividend reinvestment plan for more information.
Important Notes about Performance and Risk
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. As with other investments, market price will fluctuate with the market and upon sale, your shares may have a market price that is above or below net asset value and may be worth more or less than your original investment. Returns at NAV reflect the deduction of the Fund's management fee, debt leverage costs and other expenses. You can purchase or sell common shares daily. Like any other stock, market price will fluctuate with the market. Upon sale, your shares may have a market price that is above or below net asset value and may be worth more or less than your original investment. Shares of closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount which is a market price that is below their net asset value.
About Calamos
Calamos Investments is a diversified global investment firm offering innovative investment strategies including alternatives, multi-asset, convertible, fixed income, equity, and sustainable equity. The firm offers strategies through separately managed portfolios, mutual funds, closed-end funds, private funds, interval funds, ETFs, and UCITS funds. Clients include major corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individuals, as well as the financial advisors and consultants who serve them. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in New York City, San Francisco, Milwaukee, Portland (Oregon), and the Miami area. For more information, please visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Calamos, Instagram @calamos_investments, or at www.calamos.com.
*Calamos Investments LLC, referred to herein as Calamos Investments®, is a financial services company offering such services through its subsidiaries: Calamos Advisors LLC, Calamos Wealth Management LLC, Calamos Investments LLP and Calamos Financial Services LLC.
SOURCE Calamos Investments
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