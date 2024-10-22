Calamos Investments Extends Multi-Year Partnership with Chicago Bulls and Newly Launched Chicago Sports Network

METRO CHICAGO, Ill., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calamos Investments is proud to announce a multi-year extension of its premier partnership with the Chicago Bulls.

Calamos has also signed on as a sponsor of the newly launched Chicago Sports Network (CHSN), the exclusive broadcaster and streaming provider for all live, pregame and postgame Chicago Bulls, Chicago Blackhawks and Chicago White Sox coverage. As part of the agreement, Calamos will unveil a series of commercials that will air throughout the Bulls' 2024-2025 season.

"These partnerships deepen our commitment to Chicago and the beloved Chicago Bulls while enhancing our brand presence in the market," said President & CEO John Koudounis. "We are excited to share the Calamos story through our commercials with Bulls fans around the world and demonstrate our shared values of teamwork and excellence."

CHSN offers 24/7 multisport programming that will reach viewers across satellite, cable, streaming services, and free over-the-air channels. While Chicago is the network's primary target market, its on-air reach will extend across Illinois and parts of Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

"Both the Bulls and Calamos share a commitment to delivering legendary, seamless and best-in-class experiences for our fans," said Michael Reinsdorf, President & CEO of the Chicago Bulls. "We look forward to extending and expanding this partnership."

About Calamos

Calamos is a cornerstone of the Chicago community, dating back to its founding in 1977 by John P. Calamos, Sr., the firm's Founder, Chairman, and Global Chief Investment Officer. Calamos Investments is a diversified global investment firm offering innovative investment strategies that include alternatives, multi-asset, convertible, fixed income, equity, and sustainable equity. The firm offers strategies through separately managed portfolios, mutual funds, closed-end funds, private funds, ETFs, and UCITS funds. Clients include major corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations, and individuals, as well as the financial advisors and consultants who serve them. The firm is headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Milwaukee, Portland (Oregon), and the Miami area. For more information, please visit www.calamos.com

